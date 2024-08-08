A peaceful anti-racist protest attended by thousands of Brightonians overwhelmed about half a dozen anti-immigrant protesters last night, leading to a total of zero arrests.

About five or six people answered the call for a riot by far-right activists in Queens Road, Brighton yesterday – but were met by first hundreds, and then thousands of counter-protesters. Police estimate the crowd reached a size of 2,000 people.

A band played while Sussex Police officers formed a human shield around the far-right protesters, who were kept there for about two hours while various slogans were shouted at them, including “fascist scum, off our streets”.

They were escorted to a police van to be taken away from the area shortly before 10pm. Queens Road was then cleared, to shouts, whistles and applause from the crowd.

#Brighton A group of 5 to 7 people was escorted to a safe place by the police more than an hour ago, ending the protests. Queen's Road traffic is back to normal. Protestors have de-escalated. Brighton is at peace. pic.twitter.com/yzMUib4AMa — Zeeshan Tirmizi (@ZeeshanTirmizi) August 7, 2024

Sussex Police thanked those who helped keep Brighton safe.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court said: “We would like to thank communities for their support, engagement and providing information to help us keep communities safe.

“There will be a continued police presence and additional policing resources in coming days to maintain peace and prevent disorder.

“We have now stood down from Queens Road, Brighton, where around 2,000 members of the public who gathered this evening for a peaceful protest, have now dispersed.

“We had a significant police presence and there were no incidents of note and no arrests.

“We would like to thank the community for their support, engagement and providing information to help us keep people safe.

“The message remains the same. Anyone planning to take part in criminal disorder in Sussex will regret their actions. Do not do it. Our officers are mobilised and fully prepared, and the ramifications for those involved will stretch far beyond the conclusion of any incidents.

“Please do speak to local officers for reassurance and report any concerns to the police via the usual channels – online, through 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.”