A man was attacked by a would-be rapist early on a Saturday morning, police said today.

A witness appeal was launched this morning to the attack, which happened at 6.30am last Saturday (7 September) in the grounds of St Peter’s Church in Valley Gardens.

The victim got away from the unknown suspect, who is described as a tanned man with long dark hair, of large build who was wearing a large green parka style coat.

If you were in the area at the time of the incident, witnessed anything suspicious or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, you are asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 262 of 07/09.