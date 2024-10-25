A pedestrian was carried on the bonnet of a car which hit him as the driver tried to overtake a bus, a court heard today.

Keir Nimmo was struck after he started crossing on a red man, but while traffic waiting to go north at the Old Steine was still stationary at the lights at the bottom of Castle Square, next to the cafe.

Driver Limukani Ndhlovu told police he thought Mr Nimmo had cleared the crossing when he drove on, intent on moving faster than a bus in the next lane so he could turn right.

Today, Ndhlovu was banned from driving for a year by Brighton Magistrates Court after admitting causing serious injury through careless driving.

Prosecuting, Maria Goptareva said: “Mr Nimmo said he believed the driver saw him. He said he though, ‘He’s not going to stop’ and at this piont the car collided with him and he ended up on the bonnet for a long period of time before they stopped.

“He fell and landed on his right wrist, resulting in a closed fracture.

“Ndhlovu got out and told him, ‘I didn’t see you, I was looking at the bus, I was trying to beat the bus.'”

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Nimmo said he had been signed off work for three months and had been forced to run through the savings he had hoped to spend on a deposit for a flat.

He said: “I was unable to do thing – I couldn’t drive my car and I was essentially contained in my house for this period.

“I’m now incredibly cautious and paranoid when crossing roads and I’ve been experiencing nightmares and flashbacks.”

Defending, James Yates said Ndhlovu, a care worker, had no previous convictions and a clean licence. He said: “This has affected him profoundly, although he accepts that the effect on the victim is much worse.

“He was going through a green light, and avoiding making contact with the bus.

“He wishes the victim could be told how genuinely sorry he is.”

Ndhlovu, 40, of Leahurst Court, Brighton, was given a 12-month community order with a requirement to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a victim surchrge of £114.