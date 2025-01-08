Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter looks likely to be appointed as West Ham United’s new boss after Julen Lopetegui was sacked today (Wednesday 8 January).

The Hammers are expected to announce the former Brighton and Chelsea head coach Potter as the Spaniard’s replacement in the next 24 hours.

The PA news agency understands that talks with Potter were at an advanced stage last night, with a few contract details still to be ironed out.

Lopetegui took training as usual yesterday and reported for work today to be officially told that his spell in charge was over.

West Ham issued a statement, saying: “West Ham United can confirm that head coach Julen Lopetegui has today left the club.

“The first half of the 2024-25 season has not aligned with the club’s ambitions and the club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives.

“The club can confirm that assistant head coach Pablo Sanz, head of performance Oscar Caro, head analyst Juan Vicente Peinado, fitness coach Borja De Alba and technical coach Edu Rubio have also left with immediate effect.

“The board would like to thank Julen and his staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

“The process of appointing a replacement is under way.”

The 58-year-old was appointed in May to replace David Moyes who left the club at the end of last season after his contract expired.

He was tasked with bringing a more attacking style of play to the London Stadium after some fans grew frustrated with Moyes’s pragmatic approach.

This was despite Moyes’s success, with the Scot leading the club to a first trophy in 43 years when they won the Europa Conference League in 2023.

After Moyes left, the club embarked on a £130 million spending spree in the summer, bringing in nine players including Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug and Wolves captain Max Kilman.

But results have been poor and West Ham are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League.

He Hammers lost 3-1 defeat at Leicester last month but then enjoyed a run of four matches unbeaten, including a 1-1 draw with Brighton, earning Lopetegui a stay of execution.

But they were thrashed 5-0 at home to Liverpool after Christmas and beaten 4-1 by a resurgent Manchester City on Saturday (4 January).

Technical director Tim Steidten, who is understood to have advocated appointing Potter in the summer, has been staying away from the training ground amid reports of tension between him and Lopetegui.

West Ham said that the German, 45, is focusing on this month’s transfer window which opened last week.

The club may seek a striker, with Jarrod Bowen out for six weeks with a fractured foot and Michail Antonio facing a long recovery after he was hurt in a car crash last month.

Potter is poised to return to management 20 months after he was sacked by Chelsea just seven months and 31 matches into a five-year contract.

The Hammers face a tough FA Cup third-round trip to Aston Villa on Friday (10 January) before home league matches with Fulham and Crystal Palace.