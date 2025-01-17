A former Labour officer is due in court to face charges over a tweet he sent to a local Jewish campaigner.

Greg Hadfield, who previously edited and co-owned the Brighton Independent, will appear in court next month charged with sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message on a public communication network.

It is understood it relates to a tweet he sent to Fiona Sharpe from the Sussex Jewish Representative Council, and featured a screenshot of a pornographic image first posted by former Hove MP Ivor Caplin.

A police spokesman said: “Sussex Police can confirm that Greg Hadfield, 68, of Surrenden Road, Brighton, has received a postal requisition to attend Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 13.

“He faces a charge of sending by a public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message or matter, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.”

Mr Hadfield was briefly secretary of the Brighton and Hove District Labour party in July 2016, and later chair of the local branch of Momentum.



Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said Hadfield had been charged. Under the postal requisition process, no charge is brought until the defendant appears at court.