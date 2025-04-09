Ten council flats have been made available to families who need housing after being taken off fraudulent tenants.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Ten council homes are being used to house families in housing need following action against tenancy fraud.

“Over the past year (2024-25), six one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom flats were taken back by the council so that we can allocate them to those who are most in need and entitled to make these properties their homes.

“With huge demand for housing in the city, we want to ensure council homes go to people who need them.

“Some of the flats taken back were being sublet. Others were abandoned and left unoccupied by tenants who moved out without telling the council they no longer needed the property.

“The homes have been allocated to people on the city’s housing register, with new tenants settling in or moving in shortly.

“The Cabinet Office estimates that tenancy fraud costs the public purse £78,300 a year for each property.

“This takes into account the cost of accommodating genuine applicants in temporary housing and other costs.”

The council said that tenancy fraud included

• subletting or giving up a council property to someone else without permission

• leaving a council property and not telling the council

• passing the keys for a property to someone else for money

• giving false information when applying for a property, for example, claiming to be homeless while owning or living in another property

• wrongly claiming succession rights by trying to take over a property tenancy without the right to do so

• falsely trying to purchase a council property under the “right to buy” scheme

Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said: “Tenancy fraud is a criminal offence – and it is not a victimless crime.

“Fraudulent use of properties keeps homes away from people on the housing waiting list who need them more.

“There’s also a significant cost to the council and we will continue to take action against anyone found committing tenancy fraud.”

The council added: “These are some examples where fraud investigations were carried out by council staff in response to information from the public and tenants voluntarily gave up their tenancies as a result.

“A tenant was living with their partner in another town while their council flat was empty. The tenant also made a ‘right to buy’ application to purchase the property which they were not entitled to do as they were not living in the property.

“A tenant was subletting their council home and renting a private flat near by.

“A tenant abandoned their council flat to live near by in a house owned by their family.

“If anyone suspects someone isn’t living in their council house or is subletting it, they can report it in confidence.

“Please email anti-fraud@brighton-hove.gov.uk, visit www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/tenancy-fraud and fill in the online form or call 01273 291700.”