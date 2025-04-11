Police have seized a £160,000 car from former Brighton and Hove Albion footballer Moises Caicedo because they suspect that he was driving without a valid licence.

The Sun said that the £115 million midfielder, who now plays for Chelsea, was stopped in his Audi RSQ8 last Friday (4 April) near the club’s training ground in Cobham, Surrey.

Surrey Police said: “A man in his twenties, from Cobham, was stopped by officers in Fairmile Lane, in Cobham, on Friday 4 April and found to be driving without a licence.

“The vehicle was seized and our inquiries are ongoing.”

Caicedo, 23, could face a fine or a criminal prosecution if it is believed that he has broken British driving laws.

Reports said that the footballer was now in Poland with his team-mates for a Conference League match against Legia Warsaw.

Chelsea said that they had no comment.

The Blues signed the Ecuador international from fellow Brighton in August 2023.

He captained his country for the first time in September when Ecuador beat Peru in a World Cup qualifier.