It was officially announced this morning on Pere Ubu’s social media pages that their Brighton & Hove based founder member vocalist David Thomas had passed away yesterday at home.

Pere Ubu are an American rock group who formed in Cleveland in Ohio back in 1975. The band have had a variety of long-term and recurring band members, with singer David Thomas being the only member staying throughout the band’s duration of 1975–1982 and then 1987 to the current day.

They released their debut album ‘The Modern Dance’ in 1978 and followed with several more LPs before disbanding in 1982. Thomas reformed the group in 1987, continuing to record and tour.

Describing their sound as “avant-garage,” Pere Ubu’s work drew inspiration from sources such as musique concrète, 60s rock, performance art, and the industrial environments of the American Midwest. While it’s argued that the outfit achieved limited commercial success, no-one can deny that they have exerted a wide influence on subsequent underground music.

Despite David Thomas being Brighton based, it appears that Pere Ubu might have only performed live in town a half dozen times throughout the band’s life, with the first of these being at the University Of Sussex at Falmer on 1st December 1978. Subsequent concerts took place at The Zap Club (26th & 27th June 1989), Brighton Dome (10th November 2004), The Haunt (13th April 2013), and finally at the Komedia on 16th July 2025.

The official announcement reads as follows:

David Thomas, June 14 1953 – April 23 2025.

David Lynn Thomas, lead singer of Pere Ubu, Rocket From The Tombs and multiple solo projex, has died after a long illness.

On Wednesday, April 23 2025, he died in his home town of Brighton & Hove, with his wife and youngest step-daughter by his side. MC5 were playing on the radio. He will ultimately be returned to his home, the farm in Pennsylvania, where he insisted he was to be “thrown in the barn.”

David Thomas and his band have been recording a new album. He knew it was to be his last. We will endeavour to continue with mixing and finalising the new album so that his last music is available to all. Aside from that, he left instruction that the work should continue to catalog all the tapes from live shows via the official bandcamp page. His autobiography was nearly completed and we will finish that for him. Pere Ubu’s Patreon will continue as a community, run by communex.

We’ll leave you with his own words, which sums up who he was better than we can –

“My name is David F*cking Thomas… and I’m the lead singer of the best f*cking rock n roll band in the world.” (Frigo Documentary)

Long Live Pere Ubu.