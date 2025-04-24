Revised plans have been drawn up for the new entrances to a restored Imperial Arcade.

Last autumn, new owners of the arcade Moretons Investments submitted plans which included decorative glazed arched entrances on Western Road and Dyke Road.

But although ultimately approved by Brighton and Hove City Council, the council’s heritage officers lodged objections, describing the design as “clunky” and postmodern.

Now, new plans for entrances keeping much of the existing stonework but adding new art deco windows have been submitted.

The latest application, written by Lewis and Co Planning, said: “The council’s heritage officer raised concerns about the loss of the existing stepped parapet features and felt the proposed design did not accord with the age and appearance of the main arcade buildings.

“On this basis, the proposals for entrances were withdrawn and the owners and architects have instead focused on the renovation and upgrading of the existing entrances instead.”

It adds: “Whilst the building is concerned to be ‘relatively intact’, it should be noted neither entrances are original.

“The original Western Road entrance was a glass framed design with name board displayed proud of the frontage.

“Similarly, the original Dyke Road entrance had a more curved parapet feature with a glazing pattern that repeated this curved form.”

Inside the arcade, the modern shop fronts are set to be replaced with more traditional windows, but with sliding doors.