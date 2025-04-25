Preston Manor: A New Era

For the first time in five years, Preston Manor has reopened to the general public with a new visitor experience. Explore the world of Ellen and Charles Stanford, where the “upstairs-downstairs” life of Edwardian society comes alive.

Preston Manor & Gardens was the home of the Stanford family, where the “upstairs-downstairs” life of Edwardian society comes alive. Wander through elegant rooms, enchanting gardens, and servant quarters, and uncover fascinating stories of both the family and staff. From glamour to ghosts, discover the intriguing stories that make Preston Manor a place of mystery and charm.

Preston Manor is a Grade II* Listed historic house situated on the outskirts of Brighton & Hove. It is decorated and furnished in the Edwardian style and has more than 20 rooms arranged over 4 floors. It has basement servants’ quarters, elegant family reception rooms on the ground floor, the family bedrooms and servants’ bedrooms on the upper floors.

There are audio description listening posts positioned around the building, giving descriptions of life at the Manor. There are tactile exhibits in some areas, particularly in the basement.

Preston Manor is said to be one of the most haunted buildings in Britain. Reports of ghost sightings have been recorded since the 19th century. Some of the most infamous are of a grey-clad woman, who was reported several times throughout the 20th century. She was seen in the boiler room of the house early in the 20th century. She was also spotted on the main staircase and on the roof by a firewatcher during WW2.

The house boasts a charming walled garden, with its laburnum arch, carefully trained fruit trees and flowers that change with the seasons. The gardens also feature a lily pond and a croquet lawn, which is occasionally transformed in summer into an outdoor cinema. Visitors of all ages will find flagstone and gravel paths to follow, and plenty of places to play, to pause and to sit.

There is now a shop area at the entrance desk selling small gifts, cards and books.

Preston Manor is now the proud owner of its first ever café to enjoy refreshments, cake and light lunches – Run by Cafe Rust.

Open from 5 April 2025 (Fri – Sun only) until 31st October

Visits 10am-4pm. Last admission 3.15 pm

Preston Manor Tearoom by Café Rust is open Fri – Sun, 10-4 only.

Booking: https://maximcloud.co.uk/brightonhovemuseums/tickets/#events?eventid=29

Address

Preston Manor, Preston Drove

Brighton

BN1 6SD