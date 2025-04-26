Solly March is due to start for Brighton and Hove Albion as they face West Ham United at the Amex this afternoon (Saturday 26 April).

Danny Welbeck is also named in the starting line up as Joao Pedro begins a three-match ban after his red card at Brentford last weekend.

Simon Adingra is in Fabian Hürzeler’s eleven for the final Saturday home fixture of the season along with Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari and Matt O’Riley.

Lewis Dunk is to captain the side that also includes Mats Wieffer, Pervis Estupinan and Jack Hinshelwood, with Bart Verbruggen in goal.

Kaoru Mitoma is on the bench along with the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Diego Gomez, Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman.

But as Hürzeler had previously indicate, Jan Paul van Hecke is rested after his clash of heads in stoppage time against Brentford last Saturday.

Jason Steele is the goalkeeping reserve and is joined on the subs bench by Brajan Gruda, Eiran Cashin and 19-year-old Charlie Tasker.

Graham Potter returns to the Amex for the first time since taking charge at West Ham, with the Hammers perched in 17th place in the table.

A single point would provide them with mathematical safety from the drop although even if Albion win, Ipswich Town would need five wins for the Irons to go down.

Albion start in 10th and nothing less than a win will do to keep alive any receding hope of European football next season.