Hassan Govia is the performer of this new show Because, and one of the co-founders of Unshaded Arts, a theatre company that spotlights universal stories driven by marginalised voices.

“Why do you hurt yourself?” Jade has all the answers, that is until some unexpected news provokes overwhelming questions and resurrects painful memories. Suddenly thrust into an existentialist journey of self-discovery, Jade finds himself at loggerheads with his most trusted voice of reason… himself.

Written and performed by Hassan Govia, Because is an explosive solo show that explores the long-term impact of bullying, engaging with issues of mortality, masculinity, privilege, and (undiagnosed) mental illness.

This solo show Because will play at The Lantern Theatre for this year’s Brighton Fringe on Thursday 29th and Saturday 31st August 2025.

Writer / performer Hassan Govia comments: “I am grateful for the opportunity to stage Because at two of the most renowned Fringe festivals in the world. It is a show that delves into matters I have long desired to address theatrically, namely my own personal experiences of bullying and emasculation, and provides an untapped perspective with regards to mental health struggles experienced by men of colour.”

Because is the third play by Govia produced by Unshaded Arts, following his debut and sophomore plays Boujie and Bigot. Established in 2018, the company was co-founded by Govia alongside fellow Mountview graduate Chiedza Rwodzi with an intent to shine a light on universal stories driven by marginalised voices.

They have also staged two editions of their new writing event Universal at Omnibus Theatre, as well as Strangers and Revelations by co-founder Rwodzi at the Kenya International Theatre Festival. Both Because and Strangers and Revelations will play at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025.

