Brighton and Hove News attended Brighton’s The Lantern Theatre’s Fringe Preview Showcase last night – Thursday 1st May in the St James Street area of the city. The Lantern Theatre is a versatile and flexible performance space in the heart of Brighton, Sussex.

The Lantern has a bumper crop of 38 Fringe shows this year and last night’s audience saw a selection of 15 of these in the theatre’s Preview Show, with a blend of live performance and film trailers, including original new theatre, comedy, cabaret, adult clowning and musical theatre.

Shows included in this Preview Showcase were:

Live: Katherine & Pierre, Tales of a Jane Austen Spinster (14-15th May), In Search of the Dance, Duty, Delightfully Dark, The Queen Shakespeare & Me (8-11th May), Freezer Cake (5-9th May)

Trailers: With Ruby & I, Cinderella & Frankenstein’s Monster Are Dead (22nd -27th May), Dangerous to Know, Marie Lloyd Stole My Life (16-18th May), Look At Me, Mettle (running 2-4th May), All These Pretty Things, Her Raving Mind

Take a look at the full Lantern Fringe Programme to find out about all the shows taking place at the theatre in May: Lantern Theatre Listings

Full details

Lantern Theatre Brighton

8-10 Rock Place Brighton BN2 1PF

01273 818266

www.lanterntheatrebrighton.co.uk

The Lantern Theatre entrance and Box Office is located at 77 St James’s Street, Brighton BN2 1PA.