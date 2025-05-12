The government’s advertising watchdog has issued an “advice notice” to Brighton and Hove City Council over a campaign in which it said that wood burners were “cosy killers”.

But the council said that its claims about the potential harmful effects of wood-burning stoves were fully supported by research which is in the public domain.

The Advertising Standards Authority said: “We received a complaint about a magazine ad for Brighton and Hove City Council’s ‘cosy killer’ campaign.

“(It) claimed, in relation to wood burners and open fires, that ‘particle pollution contributes to 1 in 20 deaths of people over the age of 30’.

“The complainant challenged whether this claim was misleading and could be substantiated.

“We wrote to the advertiser with an advice notice, explaining that if consumers are likely to understand a claim as an objective one, then advertisers are required to hold adequate supporting evidence to substantiate said claim.

“We told Brighton and Hove City Council that they shouldn’t make objective claims in relation to the effects of wood burners and open fires if those claims can’t be backed up by adequate evidence.

“We issue an advice notice where we consider there are potential problems under our advertising rules but do not consider the issues raised are so significant as to warrant a full formal investigation.”

Councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “All the statements included in this campaign were substantiated with DEFRA or Public Health England references, based on research which is available in the public domain and which have now been added to our website.

“Wood-burning stoves and open fires are a risk to public health, particularly in cities.

“We have a duty as a local authority to make people aware of this and will continue to do so.”

The council has added links to a web page headed “Using solid fuels safely and legally”.

The complaint became the subject of a story on the Mailonline news website which described the campaign as “scaremongering”.

The Mail said that wood burners remained legal to use and some 1.5 million British homes were estimated to have them installed.

The news website quoted Andy Genovese, who runs Hove Wood Burners, saying: “In conducting such a campaign they have harmed small local solid fuel businesses, domestic manufacturers and a genuinely innovative British success story.

“The council has wilfully misinterpreted scientific studies into air pollution and waged war on wood stoves.

“If they had read beyond the headlines of the studies, they would have found candles, air fryers and toasters are far more problematic in terms of particulates in the home.

“The studies they cited show wood stoves sit well within the government safety margins while a host of other household activities clearly do not.

“As regards air pollution outside the home, eco-design stoves account for less than 5 per cent of airborne particulates, less than cigarette smoke and considerably less than road traffic.

“It is hard to come to any conclusion other than the council are either very poorly advised or they had another agenda when this misconceived campaign was launched. It looks like a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Mailonline added: “Particulate pollution is widely agreed to be the air pollutant with the biggest impact on human health, increasing the risk of respiratory and heart conditions, as well as hospital admissions.

“Children growing up exposed to particulate pollution are more likely to have reduced lung function and can develop asthma as the tiny particles penetrate the lungs and enter into the bloodstream.”