Brighton and Hove Albion host the Premier League champions Liverpool at the Amex this evening (Monday 19 May), with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler has brought two players into the starting line up after the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 10 May.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has made four changes to his match day XI, with no Diogo Jota and no place for former Seagull Alexis Mac Allister.

Brajan Gruda and Simon Adingra make the cut while Matt O’Riley drops to the bench and Tariq Lamptey is out altogether, with his contract nearing its end. He suffered a knee injury against Wolves.

Club captain Lewis Dunk returns but only as a sub and, likewise, fellow defender Joel Veltman. Meanwhile, Carl Rushworth replaces Jason Steele as the goalkeeping sub.

Hürzeler is sticking with the same back four that helped Bart Verbruggen to keep a clean sheet at Molineux – Adam Webster, Mats Wieffer, Jan Paul van Hecke and Pervis Estupinan.

Danny Welbeck skippers the side and leads the attack, supported by Carlos Baleba, 21, Yankuba Minteh, 20, and Yasin Ayari, 21, as well as Gruda, 20, and seeming like the veteran, 23-year-old Simon Adingra.

As well as Dunk, Veltman and O’Riley on the bench, Hürzeler has named Kaoru Mitoma, Diego Gomez, Igor Julio, Jack Hinshelwood, 20, and 17-year-old Harry Howell, from Worthing.

Joao Pedro was eligible to play after serving a three-match ban for his red card at Brentford last month but is missing from the match-day squad.

According to The Athletic, his absence is for personal reasons. Various publications have linked him to a potential move to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, with a figure of £60 million floated.

Arne Slot, fresh back from Ibiza, has made four changes to his starting XI. His newly crowned champions have been to Dubai.

Alisson retains his place, behind a back four of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas. The midfield features Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott.

Up front, Brighton face Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and, making his first Premier League start, Federico Chiesa.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the bench, as is the returning Joe Gomez.