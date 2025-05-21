Opposition councillors have been surprised to discover Brighton and Hove’s refuse and recycling service has a new name.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s in-house refuse and recycling collection service was previously called Cityclean and referred to as such by opposition councillors in their questions to the council’s cabinet last Thursday (15 May).

But there was no mention of Cityclean in council papers, just environmental services.

The council said that the renaming happened last month without publicity.

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “We decided to rebrand Cityclean as environmental services because the feedback we often received was that residents thought Cityclean was separate from the council and a contractor, rather than one of our council services.

“This change was part of a recent organisational restructure, making it clearer that environmental services, including our bin collections, are delivered in-house by council employees.

“As we continue to modernise this area of the council, it felt a good time to make this change and is part of culture change objectives of ensuring our environmental services colleagues are recognised as an important part of the one council team.

“As all our collection lorries, uniforms and equipment are already branded to Brighton and Hove City Council, there won’t be any cost associated with the name change.”

Cityclean has proved a controversial service fraught with claims of violence and sabotage.

In the first quarter of this year, missed collections more than doubled

Conservative group leader Alistair McNair said: “The name ‘Cityclean’ raised the hope of a clean city – quite simple and memorable.

“But it glaringly pointed out every time the service was mentioned how the city wasn’t clean.

“This new name, environmental services – leaked out quietly – is much more vague and somehow lacks the explicit ‘ambition’ of getting the bins collected.

“There is a reference to service, though, so let’s hope that this new name heralds a step-change in how regularly and systematically our rubbish and recycling is collected.”