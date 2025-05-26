Billed as a ‘fist full of queer plays’, Alphabet Rainbow is a memorable performance that thrilled a capacity audience at the Rotunda Theatre over the weekend, and we were delighted with the quality of the writing and acting.

The show features four monologues and one two-handed play, each dealing with a different aspect of queer life and representing the diversity within the community. The action launches immediately, building each character quickly and easily, taking us into their world and exploring how they are feeling now and how they reached this point.

We meet a terrified young man, a woman who’s lived through political change, a man dealing with loss and another sharing his hope for the future. Each play is delivered within approximately ten minutes, and whilst we could easily have heard more from every character, we are left with a strong sense of who they are.

This show combines a troop of versatile actors with some incredibly well honed scripts and over-delivers on so many levels. The work has been written and directed by Nick Myles who has clearly considered every detail, every aspect of the work to produce such well received pieces. What we loved most was the pauses and the time taken by the actors in delivering their lines, showing their personal reflections and thoughts. The stories were funny, heartwarming, shocking and most of all they felt real.

This is an excellent show, aiming to represent a wide community by focusing on lived experience. It works on so many levels and is highly recommended.

Performance Dates:

May 17th – 12.45 pm

May 18th – 14.15 pm

May 25th – 14.15 pm

May 26th – 12.45 pm

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe at £12.

Cast List:

Evan Emanuel

Neil James

Terry Diab

Matthew Hodson