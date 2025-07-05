FROM LEWES TO LA: MULTI-AWARD-WINNING SHORT FILM ‘BACK OF THE NET’, EXPLORING THE LEGACY OF THE LIONESSES, SCREENS LEWES F.C. OFF THE BACK OF ITS LA PREMIERE

The film is written by and starring Sussex local, Ella Dorman-Gajic, directed by Klara Kaliger and executive produced by Declan Lowney (director of Ted Lasso) and stars Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)

Back of the Net is a pertinent short film exploring the journey of Maya, a passionate young footballer torn between her aspirations to go professional, and her care responsibilities to her grandmother, Maggie – a former Lioness.

It has just been revealed that Emmy and BAFTA-award-winning director DECLAN LOWNEY is executive producer on the film. He joins executive producers and acclaimed journalists Sandro Monetti and Jean Williams, amongst others.

With the Women’s Euros kicking off at the start of July, there will be opportunities to watch this powerful short film across the globe. It will be screened at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills, LA on 19th July. Shortly after, it will screen at Lewes FC on 27th July directly before the Women’s Euro Cup Final is shown on their big screen.

The film’s cast includes Emmy-nominated actor Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Humans, UK Office), Maureen Casey (Remi Weekes’ BAFTA-winning His House), and writer Ella Dorman-Gajic (BBC Radio 4’s Song of the Reed).

The film tackles the inequalities faced by women in football through the characters of Maya and her grandmother Maggie. It examines how significant societal barriers still prevent girls from accessing playing opportunities and pitches, despite the increasing coverage and consumption of women’s professional football.[1] Concurrently, through the character of Maggie (Maya’s grandmother), the film deftly explores the lost legacy of England Women’s footballers from the 1970s.

Back of the Net has been selected for 20+ festivals, including BAFTA and BIFA accredited festivals. It has picked up five awards; Dorman-Gajic won Best Screenplay (judged by Grammy-award-winner, Tom Waits) at the Healdsburg Film Festival, the Youth Jury Prize at Bifa accredited Women X Festival, and Best Cinematography at Unrestricted View Festival.

Executive Producer Declan Lowney said: “When I first saw BACK OF THE NET I was struck by the wonderful performances, the nuanced direction, and the very authentic voice of a very promising young writer.”

Writer, actor and producer, Ella Dorman-Gajic, said: “I was inspired to write this film after watching the Lionesses’ momentous win in the 2022 Euros, and seeing some of the England players from the 1970s speak on not receiving their caps, which moved me to reflect on the vast and rich under explored history of women’s football. I was lucky to visit the renowned St. George’s Park, in research for the script, and speak to current and former Lionesses, including living legend Jill Scott”.

Professor Jean Williams, award-winning football historian (as featured on Maisie Adam’s podcast, A Beautiful Game), is one of the film’s executive producers. She said: “The script impressed me greatly. It’s very much on point for where women’s football currently is.”

The film will also be available to watch online for a limited time – to keep up-to-date with news on release date, visit @backofthenetshort on Instagram.

It’s going to be a great afternoon and evening. A movie, live football and Women’s Euros Cup Final on a big screen with loads of fans. Join me, the entourage and a packed Lewes FC.

2pm for Lewes FC vs Worthing FC pre-season friendly

4pm Premier of Back Of The Net

Lewes FC, The Dripping Pan, Lewes BN7 2XA

Tickets :

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lewesfootballclub2/1739237