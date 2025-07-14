A sinkhole has appeared outside a financially troubled Brighton primary school where more changes are happening after a council fixer was sent in.

Ashley Seymour-Williams has been named as a member of the “interim executive board” which has been appointed in place of the board of governors at Middle Street Primary School.

The school is believed to be the first in Brighton and Hove to have an interim executive board, a step that was signed off by the Department for Education (DfE) last month.

DfE guidance said that an interim executive board could only be set up at a “school causing concern”.

Mr Seymour-Williams, the senior education adviser at Brighton and Hove City Council and former head at Patcham Junior School, was initially sent in to chair the board of governors.

A letter from the DfE to the council said: “Thank you for your recent application to the Secretary of State seeking consent to the appointment of an interim executive board (IEB) at Middle Street Primary School.

“This application has been approved and the proposed members as noted below may formally take up their responsibilities, with immediate effect.”

Mr Seymour-Williams will remain at the school as part of the new seven-strong board, with Anne Allison becoming chair. The new board is made up mostly of serving or former head teachers.

Their number includes Rachel Burstow, Shelley Baker and Rachel Kershaw as well as the council’s head of finance Louise Hoten and council human resource manager Kate Vallance.

The letter from the DfE regional director for the south east, Dame Kate Dethridge, said: “We would recommend that the IEB is in place for no longer than a year and suggest reviewing the arrangements in the spring term 2025 with a view to moving to a long-term governance option once the school’s long-term viability is assured.”

Middle Street head teacher Rob Cooper remains in post as the school wrestles with a six-figure deficit.

The school had a budget of £857,000 for the past financial year but spent almost £1 million. It ended the financial year with a deficit of £256,000, having gone over budget by £138,000, adding to its existing deficit of £118,000.

The school has ended the past four financial years in the red. Funding is based on the number of pupils and Middle Street had 190 pupils in June 2024, according to its most recent Ofsted report.

With leavers and joiners since that time, the number is understood to have risen slightly to 193, with five out of the seven classes full.

But costs are broadly based on 30 children to a class – and the published admission number (PAN) or annual intake for Middle Street is 30 pupils, giving it a capacity of 210 places.

Last September, 24 were due to start in reception, according to council figures on school allocations, a shortfall of six – or 20 per cent.

When the council announced the national offer day allocations this year, the figure for this coming September was 23.

Middle Street is one of several schools in Brighton and Hove and beyond with a deficit and spare places.

According to the most recent DfE financial dashboard for schools figures, Middle Street spent £5,398 per pupil on teaching and teaching support staff in 2023-24 – more than 86.7 per cent of similar schools.

As well as the financial challenges, the school has higher than average absence rates, with a persistent absence rate of 30.8 per cent, according to DfE figures.

This was more than twice the 15 per cent average in Brighton and Hove and almost double the 16.8 per cent average for state-funded schools in England.

The overall absence rate was 7.9 per cent, according to the DfE, compared with 5.7 per cent across Brighton and Hove and 5.9 per cent across England.

An update from the school said: “The attendance figure is now 90.4 per cent, with unauthorised absence at 1.6 per cent and persistent absence at 22.9 per cent (48 pupils).”

Ten days ago, the school emailed parents to say that children would be taught in mixed age groups from September, with six classes instead of seven.

The email was sent after the school had closed for the weekend, prompting a number of parents who could not reach the school to contact Brighton and Hove News.

Some said that they tried the school’s app to see the new arrangements for their child only to find the relevant details were not on there.

A senior leadership team (SLT) drop in last week was dominated by the issue, with Mr Cooper saying that the changes were driven by the school’s finances.

One parent told the meeting that she was a professional fundraiser who had just raised more than £2 million. She had offered her help to the school but had been turned away, she told the meeting.

There were also concerns that the changes meant that the autumn term start date would be pushed back to Monday 8 September, allowing extra time for staff to prepare.

Another parent has told Brighton and Hove News that safeguarding concerns were raised with the school and the council as long as ago as October.

Eight children in year 4 were withdrawn from the school by their parents but there were fears that the issues raised had not been adequately handled.

The remaining children are due to start their summer holidays at the end of this week. It may be that the sinkhole outside the school is the least of the problems facing the new interim executive board.