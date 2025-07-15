Friendly help and expert advice flowed over Dockerills’ Church Street counters for 55 years.

Mourned by Brightonians, the shop shut its doors last year but its spirit lives on through the iconic counters that now serve to good purpose in the Martlets charity shops in London Road and Church Street.

Fran Wilson, retail manager for Martlets and the Southern Hospice Group, said: “The beautiful Dockerills counters add Brighton history to our charity shops and maintain the many connections between the family, the charity and staff.

“Ryan Gayler, director of Dockerills, and his team helped deliver the counters to both sites.

“He also kept the original glass name-plate for us, which sits proudly in the countertop next to the till at London Road.

“Ryan also arranges fundraising football matches for Martlets and supports us in any way he can.

“It’s wonderful to work with local businesses and individuals in this way. It’s what brings our community together and keeps our charity going.”

Set up in 1997, the Martlets has worked with 34,000 local people and touched almost every family in the city.

Most people receive care in their own homes, while others spend their final days in the hospice in-patient ward.

The government meets only 24 per cent of the £11 million that it costs to provide the care, leaving the charity to raise more than £200,000 a week to keep its doors open.

Donations apart, it raises funds through a network of 11 shops, a warehouse and the online sale of valuable items given to its shops.

Volunteers make up the majority of the charity’s shop staff. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit www.martlets.org.uk/volunteer-with-us.

Bill Randall was the Mayor of Brighton and Hove 2012-13. The Martlets was one the charities he supported.