The line up of the new Seafront Development Board can be revealed and it includes a representative of Brighton Marina as well as the owner of a landmark building.

Among the other members are the founder of a leading tourism business, an inspector of historic buildings for Historic England and an architect described as one of the profession’s rising stars.

Brighton and Hove City Council announced the 12-strong line up today (Thursday 17 July), having previously announced the chair – former Labour council leader Steve Bassam, also known as Lord Bassam of Brighton.

Lord Bassam chaired a House of Lords select committee that published a widely respected report, “The future of seaside towns”, in 2019. And he was behind the revival of Brighton seafront between the piers in the 1990s after it had become rundown and a no-go area.

The council said: “The new board will help to shape a vision and encourage investment in the city’s iconic seafront.

“Board members will advise on the development, regeneration and management of the seafront as well as help to unlock opportunities for development, investment and community engagement.

“This means it’s crucial the board includes individuals from a range of backgrounds and sectors, with complementary skills, relevant experience and the commitment to lead transformation of the seafront.

“In February, the council started a search for volunteers to join an independent Seafront Development Board to help shape a long-term vision and encourage investment in our seafront.

“There was a fantastic response. More than 90 people applied to be part of the board, leading to a rigorous and competitive selection process.

“The new board brings together accomplished private-sector professionals from a range of sectors including business, development, broadcasting, tourism and urban design.

“And despite representing different sectors, groups, interests or agendas, they will all be ambassadors for the seafront, championing development and promoting its best interests.

“They will bring their knowledge, skills and experience, as well their influence, to find development or funding opportunities and use their individual connections to represent new voices and share the progress of the board.”

Alongside Lord Bassam, the current Labour deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor, will serve as the board’s vice-chair. Councillor Taylor, a banker by profession, is the council’s cabinet member for finance and city regeneration.

Here are the new board members.

Rob Sloper is a senior development director at Landsec U+I, a specialist mixed-use regeneration developer, and owner of Brighton Marina. He has previously been involved in a number of major projects in Brighton and Hove.

Simon Lambor is a director of Matsim, the Brighton family business that owns the Kingswest building, which houses the Odeon cinema and Pryzm night club on the seafront. His family firm is also renovating the Hippodrome.

Alma Howell is an inspector of historic buildings and areas for Historic England, one of the council’s key heritage partners. She is a town planner by background and has previously worked for th South Downs National Park Authority and Mid Sussex District Council.

Georgia Collard-Watson is principal associate architect at Grimshaw Global, with extensive experience in infrastructure and transport projects. She was named a “RIBA Journal Rising Star”.

Pete Tyler is a retired travel executive. He was the founder of Neilson Holidays, a leading outdoor tourism business which was long based at Brighton Marina, and a long-term Kemp Town resident.

Juliet Sargeant is an award-winning garden designer and author and the first black female gardener to exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show, winning an RHS Gold Medal. She lives in Rottingdean, runs the Sussex Garden School and is a regular presenter on BBC Gardeners World.

Carolyn Jikiemi-Roberts is a successful small-business owner, having established the Hot South Yoga Studio in Portslade in 2008.

Alastair Hignell is a former England rugby international, BBC presenter and charity patron, who lives in Kemp Town and now runs a group called Walk the Talk which does weekly wheelchair tours and visits to the seafront.

The board also includes two other Labour councillors, whose appointment had been announced previously.

Birgit Miller is the council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism. And Julie Cattell, a former chair of the council’s Planning Committee and currently the council’s lead member for major projects.

The council added: “While it’s important that the board consider the seafront as a whole, the early focus will be on the area between the Palace Pier and the Marina.

“They must look at options for the future of Black Rock, securing investment for the next phases of the Madeira Terrace restoration and seafront maintenance work.

“They will also consider the infrastructure around it, making connections with businesses and other developments and learning from other seafront towns and cities.”

Lord Bassam, who brings extensive experience in local government and national regeneration policy to the board, said: “Brighton and Hove seafront is our shop window. It’s vital to our identity, economy, quality of life and global recognition.

“To secure the city’s future as a leading international visitor destination, we need to think differently, work in a new way and consider all ideas to grow economic opportunities and improve the offer to visitors.

“I’d like to see us encourage more business, showcase fantastic arts and culture and enable sport and leisure opportunities.

“The passion, talent and commitment of the individuals who applied to be part of the board was incredible.

“It was really tough to narrow it down but I’m proud of the mix of talented individuals who will be coming with me on this journey.

“The board is an exciting opportunity for us to look across the whole seafront in a cohesive way.

“Together, we will help drive forward a plan for the seafront to ensure it’s a vibrant, accessible and economically thriving destination for residents, visitors and businesses for years to come.”

Councillor Taylor said: “We want a seafront we can be proud of but the council can’t bring that vision to life on our own.

“That’s where the Seafront Development Board comes in – to facilitate change, encourage investment and represent voices from across the city and beyond.

“The council has moved forward some fantastic projects in recent years, including the work at Black Rock, Madeira Terrace and Hove Beach Park, as well as what’s set to come for the King Alfred.

“The board needs to look across the entirety of the seafront – from Saltdean to Portslade – to consider how the seafront is connected and ensure it provides exciting opportunities and the right offer.

“It’s been a privilege to receive such a huge interest from local residents and business in being part of this.

“The strength and number of applications was impressive and the skills, experience and commitment the applications have showcased are what really sets this city apart from others.

“I want to thank everyone who applied and I know those who have not been appointed will be disappointed but I hope they will still be part of transforming our beloved seafront with us.”

One of the new board members Simon Lambor, said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed to the board.

“We have been investing in the city for over 40 years now and in more recent years this has focused on some of the important heritage assets.

“It is only by bringing the local community on board with these projects that you can ensure that they progress smoothly and in the right direction.

“We would hope that our experience in dealing with the consents for the Brighton Hippodrome will assist in this endeavour.”

The council’s cabinet is due to meet next Thursday (24 July) when members are expected to agree formally to the establishment of the board, its terms of reference and the appointment of Lord Bassam and Councillor Taylor to their positions.

The first meeting is expected to hold its first meeting in the autumn.