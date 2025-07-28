The A27 Brighton bypass has been closed westbound between the A293 Hangleton link road and the Southwick tunnel after two lorries crashed this morning (Monday 28 July).

Sussex Police said: “A full road closure of the A27 westbound is in place between the junction of the A293 to the Southwick tunnel.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time so we advise all drivers to avoid the area.

“We thank the public for their patience.

“Emergency services are attending the scene of a collision on the A27 westbound just after the Southwick tunnel.

“The collision happened at around 9.30am this morning (Monday 28 July) and involved two HGVs (heavy goods vehicles).

“No serious injuries have been reported.”