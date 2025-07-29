A Brighton councillor has resigned to take up a new job in a move that will trigger a by-election – the sixth since the local elections in May 2023.

Labour councillor Tristram Burden said that his new job as a local authority inspector for the Care Quality Commission (CQC) would create a conflict of interest with his voluntary role as a councillor and has resigned with immediate effect.

He stepped down from the council’s cabinet in February for personal reasons, losing the special responsibility allowance that goes with the post in the process.

Today (Tuesday 29 July) Mr Burden, 46, said: “With a heavy heart I sent in my resignation for the council seat of Queen’s Park ward, Brighton, today due to a conflict of interest with my new job.

“I’m so proud to have represented the people of Queen’s Park, to have served as lead member for adult services and in the cabinet.

“Working with elected members, such dedicated council staff, voluntary organisations and community champions to improve the ward and the city in such a variety of ways has been a huge honour and a privilege.

“I’m remaining a member of the Labour Party.

“I hope that some of the exemplary progressive local action we’ve spearheaded can be taken into regional and national contexts.

“We still have some distance to go to create the more compassionate, inclusive and equal nation that I got into politics to fight for.

“But for now, I’m drawing a close on this chapter of my life.

“Thank you for your support over the last couple of years.”

When he stepped down from the cabinet in February, the Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey said: “Councillor Burden has been a valued member of our cabinet.

“I would like to thank him for his hard work in helping this council deliver on our priority of creating a better Brighton and Hove for all.

“From more supported accommodation for those with mental health needs to developing our new drug and alcohol strategy, Councillor Burden has worked hard to deliver more effective services to those most in need.”

Five Labour councillors have resigned since the elections in May 2023.

The party has held all but one of those seats in the subsequent by-elections, with the Greens recapturing Brunswick and Adelaide.

It is also the second by-election in Queen’s Park after the resignation of Chandni Mistry after claims that she lived in Leicester rather than locally.