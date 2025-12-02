Plans to replace a row of beach-hut themed kiosks on Hove seafront with saunas could increase pollution, objectors fear.

Rockwater installed the three huts to serve customers outside during the pandemic – but now wants to replace them with three hut-shaped saunas.

It has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for planning permission for the new building on the promenade.

But it has received objections, both from those concerned about pollution from wood-burning, and from supporters of another sauna a few hundred metres away at Hove Lagoon.

A statement included in the application, written by Drawing Technical, said: “The proposal seeks to replace three outdated servery huts with a single building housing three saunas and changing areas.

“The replacement building will occupy the existing footprint width of the three huts. The layout has been carefully considered to provide three distinct sauna units with supporting changing facilities, while maintaining the visual rhythm of the existing promenade frontage.”

The plans have been supported by Toni Manuel, Brighton and Hove City Council’s seafront development manager.

She said: “I act as landowner on behalf of the council and support the change of use to a sauna and associated facilities.

“I am happy to approve the proposed layout, provided the footprint of the existing huts is not exceeded and that there is no additional encroachment onto the promenade.”

However, nine members of the public have objected. None of their names are available as, unlike most other local authorities, Brighton and Hove City Council redacts commenters names.

One said: “Everyone understands the health and well being benefits of saunas – but few understand the air quality damage done by the wood fired versions of these.

“This application has no mention of how these things will be powered? This needs explaining in detail. The elevation drawings include flues – so my guess is is they will be wood fired. Local residents and workers should be warned of the dangers.”

Another said: “Rockwater already occupies a substantial footprint and operates as part of a multi-site commercial group.

“Independent traders are currently unable to gain planning consent or licences to operate on the promenade due to the council’s long-standing trading exclusion zone.

“Allowing Rockwater to further expand its commercial activities within this restricted zone creates an uneven playing field and consolidates an effective monopoly over seafront trading.

“This directly impacts smaller, independent local businesses, including existing community-driven sauna operators nearby, who contribute to the area’s unique character and year-round vitality without the scale or privilege of corporate backing.”

Another said: “I have used the beach volleyball courts in Brighton for several years and a wood fired sauna opened up adjacent to the courts. I hated playing when the sauna was running.

“It’s not pleasant to play sport in a smoky environment – even worse for those with asthma. On several occasions I’ve gone home smelling of smoke.

“So for the sake of all of those who play sport in that area: padel, volleyball, croquet etc – I urge you to think about what can be done to limit any impact.”

Another said: “What a disingenuous application – calling their own huts outdated is nonsense.

“Does that mean they are going to get rid of the coffee shack on the other side of the restaurant? Or is that actually making them money so not also deemed outdated?

“We do not need even more saunas on this stretch of beach, especially with plans for the one just a few metres away in front of Babble, and especially owned by a developer such as the owner of Rockwater.

“Leave it to the lovely, locally owned and run existing saunas, thank you.”