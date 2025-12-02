STARCAT is an all-star rock and roll triumph for a fun night out, with iconic rock drummer Slim Jim Phantom of the STRAY CATS, bassist Phil ‘Polecat’ Bloomberg of the neo-rockabilly mainstays the POLECATS, and guitarist Neal X (previously of ’80s icons SIGUE SIGUE SPUTNIK).

As the legendary drummer for the STRAY CATS, Slim Jim Phantom, alongside band mates Brian Setzer and Lee Rocker, spearheaded the worldwide neo-rockabilly movement of the early 80s. Over 30 years and millions of record sales later, Phantom has secured his legacy as a true rock-n-roll icon. With a sound, style, and image that remain true to his origins, he continues to inspire and excite audiences worldwide.

Phil Polecat is the bass player for THE POLECATS. Their debut LP, ‘Polecats Are Go’, hit the Top 40 chart with their take on Bowie’s ‘John, I’m Only Dancing’. Their energetic live performances ensured their appearances at Top of the Pops and made them a staple in the rockabilly scene ever since.

Neal X (once renowned for the biggest quiff in London) is the former guitarist with postmodern futuristic 80s phenomenon SIGUE SIGUE SPUTNIK, who, with their kitschy pop aesthetics and prescient visions of the ego-tripping arrogance of the future, gained massive worldwide attention and scored a No. 3 UK hit single with ‘Love Missile F1-11’ in 1986. He is also a long-term sideman of Marc Almond and Glen Matlock and founded the MONTECRISTOS in 2015.

STARCAT have announced a select 6-date tour for this forthcoming February, which will see them calling in at The 100 Club in London on Sunday 8th, The Hope & Ruin in Brighton on Tuesday 10th, Club Velocity/Reading Facebar in Reading on Thursday 12th, the Black Prince in Northampton on Friday 13th, Thomas House in Dublin on Saturday 14th, and Portland Arms in Cambridge on Sunday 15th. They will be performing a mix of STRAY CATS hits, POLECATS’ tunes, SIGUE SIGUE SPUTNIK flaunts, and some beloved rock ‘n’ roll covers, including Elvis, Eddie, Buddy, etc.

Tickets for the Brighton concert which has been organised by buZZ riFF are available to purchase from HERE.