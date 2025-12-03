Masked Nu Metal five piece, BLACKGOLD, are a London based outfit. The band’s identity is a mystery and their look reaffirms this, a mixture of American Football/Basketball type tops over body concealing shorts, long socks, overhead balaclava type head coverings, all wearing a variety of striking black and gold masks and gloves, with a sprinkling of neck chains and hats. It certainly is a look you are going to remember and talk about, it no doubt will draw comparisons with bands like Slipknot, not that their musical styles are the same.

The core band is singer/rapper $pookz, who is accompanied by drums, guitar, bass and a DJ. The names of these being Lux, SP3, Judge and 6Six. Thus far they have released two vinyl’s: last year’s ‘Volume 1 & 2’ – which features ‘It’s Art’, ‘Sound Of The Underground’, ‘Sorry’, ‘Rhythm’ and ‘Hold It Down’ on the A-side, and ‘Way Out’, ‘Villain’, ‘Freak’, ‘On Another Level’ and ‘Boogeyman’ on the B-side – and this year’s ‘Volume 3 & 4’ – which features ‘International Touring’, ‘Back With Another One’, ‘Social Blackout’, ‘One Chance’, ‘Today’s My Day’ and ‘Rains In My Life’ on the A-side, and ‘Crazy World’, ‘Wake Up’, ‘Cash Rules’, ‘Bring Noise’ and ‘Dance Like That’ on the B-side.

They were last in action in Brighton on 18th September this year, where they were sharing the bill at the Concorde 2 with Skindred – Review HERE.

They have now a select 6-date UK tour which sees them calling in at Leeds, Newcastle, Stockport, Brighton, Cambridge and Nottingham. The Brighton gig will this time be taking place at the Chalk venue in Pool Valley on Thursday 30th April 2026 and is being promoted by Lout.

Tickets for this concert will be available from 10am on Friday 5th December from HERE. It’s certainly going to be a lively night so witness the chaos for yourself!

For information on all other dates visit linktr.ee/blackgoldban.