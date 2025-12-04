BHT Sussex has launched its annual Christmas appeal in the hope of raising at least £30,000 towards the cost of running the vital services provided at its First Base Day Centre.

The charity, formerly known as Brighton Housing Trust, said: “Your gift can keep hope alive for people experiencing homelessness this winter.

“As winter approaches, many of us look forward to warmth, a hot meal and the comfort of home. But for people sleeping rough in Brighton and Hove, the season brings freezing nights, isolation and danger.

“At First Base, we offer more than shelter. We provide safety, dignity, and the support people need to move away from homelessness.

“With homelessness on the rise, we need your help this year more than ever. Please donate to our First Base Winter Appeal today by clicking here.”

One of those who received help and support at First Base said: “You might walk in feeling desperate but by the time you leave you feel refreshed and ready to face another day.”

Another said: “It’s really unsafe being a woman out on the streets but coming to First Base gave me safety, warmth and support.”

And another said: “Having somewhere safe to come with food, showers and people who treat you with respect makes all the difference.”

BHT Sussex said: “These voices are a powerful reminder of what your kindness makes possible.

“Last year, First Base supported 512 people and helped prevent 209 cases of homelessness.

“Your gift will help us provide

A safe welcoming space

Support to help people move away from homelessness

Housing and benefits advice

Access to medical professionals

Hot meals, showers and laundry facilities

“Your generosity can help someone come in from the cold and take the first step toward a better future.

“Thank you for supporting us during these challenging times. Together we can bring hope and support to those who need it most.”

To make a one-off donation or set up a regular payment, click here.

The charity also welcomes cheques made payable to “BHT Sussex” and sent by post to Fundraising, BHT Sussex, 144 London Road, Brighton, BN1 4PH. BHT Sussex asked donors to write “First Base” on the back of the cheque.

BHT Sussex has also released its Winter Appeal film. The charity’s chief executive David Chaffey said: “This year’s film highlights the voices of real people who have been supported by First Base.

“Please watch our appeal video above and donate what you can. Every donation to our Winter Appeal will go to First Base. As these clients emphasise, this service is a vital lifeline.”