Reform UK has accused Labour of a “blatant attempt to stop big wins” for their party amid reports that the government is postponing the first mayoral election for Sussex until 2028.

Reports suggest that ministers will announce the two-year postponement of mayoral elections in four areas – Sussex, Essex, Hampshire and Norfolk and Suffolk – today (Thursday 4 December).

Zia Yusuf, Reform’s head of policy, said: “This is a blatant attempt to stop big Reform wins next May. It’s an act of a desperate government who are clinging on to power by any means necessary.

“Labour has proven time and time again that they’re not beyond denying democracy to millions of people in order to maintain their cosy status quo.”

The Tories also criticised the plans, with Shadow Housing Secretary Sir James Cleverly saying: “This is a scandalous attempt to subvert democracy by a Labour government whose credibility and popularity are already in tatters.

“The Conservatives firmly oppose this decision to delay the mayoral elections, especially when candidates have been selected and campaigning is well under way.”

Meanwhile, Zoe Franklin, who speaks on local government for the Liberal Democrats, described the proposals as a “disgrace”.

She said: “Democracy delayed is democracy denied. We are fighting to end this blatant stitch up between Labour and the Conservatives over local elections. The Liberal Democrats will keep working to give millions of people their vote back in May.”

The Sun reported that ministers are expected to make the announcement today, citing the need for more time to finish its shake up of councils across the four areas.

Elections in nine council areas, East Sussex, West Sussex, Essex, Thurrock, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Norfolk, Suffolk and Surrey have already been postponed from this year to 2026 amid the council shake ups.

Reform UK enjoyed success in the local elections in May, winning more than 600 seats and taking control of 10 councils, from Kent to Co Durham.

The party also won two of the six mayoral elections and overturned a Labour majority of more than 14,000 in the Runcorn and Helsby parliamentary by-election.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government declined to comment on the reports.