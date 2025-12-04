Changes to the design of Royal Mail depot planned for Patcham were approved by councillors by nine votes to one.

Patcham and Hollingbury ward Conservative councillor Carol Theobald was the lone voice against the changes, although Royal Mail’s representatives faced a rigorous questioning from Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee today (Wednesday 3 December).

The adjustments approved by the committee include moving the loading bays for lorries from the northern end of the proposed distribution centre to the southern end – nearer to neighbours’ homes in Vale Avenue.

The postal business has included a proposed “green wall” to screen the loading bays and minimise any nuisance to people living closest to the site.

Royal Mail also wants to reconfigure the parking area, lower the site, put in retaining walls, realign pedestrian access and relocate a substation from the western side of the building to the eastern side.

Patcham resident Rebecca Mintrim reminded the committee that more than 1,100 people opposed the original scheme, which secured planning permission in September 2024.

She said: “What has been suggested are not minor amendments, they are big changes. They are cost-cutting measures that puts Royal Mail’s profits over our people.

“They fundamentally worsen the development, remove the mitigations on which planning consent was originally granted and introduce new harms to local residents.”

Relocating the manoeuvring area closer to the southern boundary brought heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) within 10 metres of bedrooms, she added.

In a joint statement, Conservative councillors for Patcham and Hollingbury Alistair McNair and Anne Meadows said: “We strongly object to the HGV operational yard being located to the south of the site, it’ll be significantly closer to residents, particularly 133 Vale Avenue and the residents in the village barn.

“With at least 28 movements of large HGVs per day, this will cause significant disturbance through noise and pollution and it was going to be bad enough anyway.”

Councillors McNair and Meadows also express disappointment to see a previously planned green roof and two swales on wildflower meadows removed.

Paul Bridson director of real estate at Royal Mail, said the changes to the design and layout of the site would “deliver operational improvements” for staff and respect the location.

Royal Mail’s planning agent, Paul Derry of Stantec, said the purpose of the application was to make improvements to the site for more efficient operations.

He said: “The revised layout sees an actual increase in on-site biodiversity net gain rather than a reduction.

“Another comment made is about reversing alarms on HGVs, there is a proposed condition that all HGVs will have those turned off.”

Councillor Theobald said: “I do not like it that they’ve changed the HGVs to the south, because they do make a lot of noise, especially when they’re backing, back, that’s not fair on the neighbours.

“The loss of the green roof is a shame, I think that would be good screening, and now we’ve got a very visible frontage there.”

Labour councillor Joy Robinson said the site is lower so it will be less visible.

Councillor Robinson said: “I feel comforted by the applicant explaining the noise levels and there is a lot of background noise in that area because of the A27.

“I think it’s good we have got stronger tree screening. It’s unfortunate that the HGVs are now closer to the homes, but if that’s what’s needed for safety, it’s going to be with us for a long time, so on balance I will vote for it.”