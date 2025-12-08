A big increase in the number of people with flu has prompted hospital bosses to bring in new mask-wearing rules and health chiefs to urge people to get vaccinated.

University Hospitals Sussex, which runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, both in Brighton, said: “We are currently seeing a rise in flu cases across our hospitals.

“To protect both patients and staff, we are introducing immediate precautionary measures. All staff and visitors are asked to wear surgical face masks in the following areas

– Adult and paediatric emergency departments

– Emergency floors and admission departments

– Wards where flu cases have been confirmed

“You can help reduce the spread of flu and protect yourself by

– Getting your annual flu vaccine (if eligible)

– Practicing good hand hygiene

– Avoiding hospital visits if you are unwell unless you need urgent care

“Our services are extremely busy. Please rethink A&E and choose the right treatment option.

“A&E is for serious injuries and life-threatening emergencies only. If you’re unsure what care you need, call NHS 111 for advice — they will guide you to the most appropriate service.

“Don’t delay seeking treatment if it’s urgent.”