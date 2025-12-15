UPDATED: The tower which will house the new Madeira Terrace lift is now being built on site.

Some parts of the original cast iron terrace are also being fixed to the newly restored wall, as it’s revealed all the main elements of the terrace have passed tests and are safe to be reused.

Structural engineers J T Mackley and Co dismantled 27 of the terrace’s arches last November as part of the first phase of restoring the terrace, which includes building the new lift.

In October, Mackley said some parts of the arches had not passed initial stress tests and further tests were being conducted.

Brighton and Hove City Council, which owns the terrace, said this afternoon they had now passed. In a statement, it said: “Following a first round of tests that were inconclusive, additional testing of the cast iron components was required.

“The team behind the project has now confirmed the latest data from the testing demonstrates that the original structural cast iron can be reused.

“While this testing has taken slightly longer than initially planned, the results will allow the council to confidently repair and reuse much of the century-old cast iron structure during the initial phase of restoration.”

If the parts had failed the stress tests, new cast iron elements would have had to be commissioned, which would have added about six months to the restoration project, pushing it back from the original aim to complete it in summer 2026.

Deputy council leader Jacob Taylor said: “The structure is more than 100 years old, so repairing and restoring is not without its challenges and there may be times, such as with our recent cast iron testing, where this approach takes slightly longer.

“Taking time and care to lovingly restore this beautiful and iconic structure is the right thing to do.”