A scaffolding tower on a nine-storey block of flats has collapsed across a busy Hove road this afternoon.

The structure on Kingsway Court fell across First Avenue, hitting several cars. Fortunately nobody was injured.

A spokeswoman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “We were called by Sussex Police to reports of fallen scaffolding on First Avenue, Hove shortly after 1.30pm today.

“Ambulance crews attended but, thankfully, no injuries were reported.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is leading the operation to make the scene safe. It has been contacted for comment.

The block is managed by Kingsway Court Freeholders Ltd. Spokeswoman Shula Rich said: “We’re waiting for feedback from the scaffolding contractors and we can’t say any more at present.”

A yellow weather warning is currently in place along the south coast. It is mainly for heavy rain, but also warns of gusts of up to 60mph along the coast.

According to the Met Office, the highest gust speed expected in Hove this afternoon is 53mph.