A new restaurant and wine bar venture has been granted an alcohol licence after going before councillors for a hearing.

Two neighbours objected to Hall and Wise Limited’s plans for a restaurant and wine bar called the Wineyard, at 120 St George’s Road, Brighton.

Hall and Wise have yet to sign a lease on the site which has operated as a restaurant for more than 20 years but is currently empty.

The operating hours would be from 10am to 11pm daily.

The restaurant and bar area has space for about 150 people across two floors, with about 50 more in the back garden.

At a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel hearing on Wednesday (17 December), Eleanor De Giberne Sieveking raised concerns about noise because her bedroom backs on to the garden.

She told the panel of three councillors – Samer Bagaeen, Ivan Lyons and Ollie Sykes – that it was the only place in the flat where she and her partner Leonardo were not affected by noise from other venues in the area. He also objected to the licence application.

Company director Tim Hall, 54, said that outside noise could be subjective, saying: “One relies on a quality manager so the general manager in the premises we’re looking to hire at the moment is extremely experienced. One of his roles will be to manage noise.”

The panel noted neighbours’ concerns and the measures proposed to address noise by the business owners.

The council decision letter said: “The applicants were experienced operators and the previous premises at this address had been a restaurant-style operation.

“The panel notes the applicants’ assurance that their experienced and well-trained staff will monitor noise and intoxication levels in the garden on a regular basis.”

Before the hearing, the directors agreed draft conditions with Sussex Police such as no standing and drinking inside the venue, with customers served by waiting staff.

During busy periods, customers would be able to order from the bar and return to their tables.

Customers would be allowed to stand and drink in the garden but tables and chairs would be provided to encourage people to sit.

Substantial food must be available at all times, with menus clearly displayed and including hot food.

Off-sales would be limited to wine produced by independent vintners and sold in sealed containers.