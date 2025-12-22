A Brighton property business has won a national prize for work recognising its expertise in dealing with Japanese knotweed.

Phlorum, based in Hunns Mere Way, Woodingdean, was named Large Contractor of the Year (Japanese Knotweed) by national trade body the Property Care Association (PCA).

As a member of the PCA, Phlorum, founded in 2003, is committed to meeting the trade body’s expected standards.

The company and its staff must stay abreast of the latest industry developments and is audited and checked regularly to provide consumers with assurances that they will receive a high-quality service.

The business was started by Paul Beckett, 53, and Richard Schofield, 55, and, as highly qualified and experienced consultants, they and their colleagues provide “knowledge-based solutions in the public, construction, social housing and property development sectors”.

Phlorum was presented with its award, sponsored by Newton Waterproofing Systems, at the PCA 15th annual Property Care Awards held at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United FC.

The awards ceremony was part of the trade body’s annual conferences in damp and timber, structural waterproofing and invasive weeds.

More than 20 awards were presented at the ceremony, marking achievements across training and staff development, innovation, sustainability and best practice.

PCA chief executive Sarah Garry hosted the event. She said: “A PCA award is not easily won.

“Categories such as innovation or sustainability are assessed by independent judges. Contractor of the Year accolades are based on audit outcomes and awards for individual certificated surveyors, technicians and apprentices are given to those achieving the highest marks.

“The event is a celebration of those who demonstrate an exceptional level of best practice and our congratulations go to Large Contractor of the Year (Japanese Knotweed), Phlorum.”

Japanese knotweed is the most invasive alien species in Britain and is often found on brownfield and wasteland.

Phlorum said: “Its presence can have devastating consequences if not dealt with in a timely manner, including legal implications and removal costs.”