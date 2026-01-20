Broque holding music sets the scene as the audience enter. Red up lights pierce the stage darkness creating a feeling of impending doom and treachery reminding me of the witches hissing “By the pricking of my thumbs, Something wicked this way comes”. Delight in the energy, darkness of this sharply perceived and delivered production.

As someone who has always loved Shakespeare since schooldays, I was slightly trepidatious about seeing a ‘scaled back’ production of my favourite play. However, I shouldn’t have been as this is a masterpiece of modern theatre. I applaud anything that brings people into the Shakespeare circle, particularly having heard the recent discussions about its relevance on the curriculum. What needs to be done is to put these plays to students in an innovative way in order that the language is understood. I personally believe that good actors, under good direction, will always connect said language with their audience. We’re long past the time that Shakespeare is declaimed from a proscenium arch stage.

This is where Out Of Chaos hit the nail firmly on the head. I am delighted to see that ATG Learning are grasping such productions and to see a large block of teenagers – GCSE students filling the stalls.

Out of Chaos is a multi award winning theatre company whose work has toured extensively throughout the UK, Europe, the USA and New Zealand. Their original works include Out of Chaos, Unmythable and Norsesome. Their work centres on retelling old stories to involve and engage audiences in surprising ways.

Actors Hannah Barrie and Paul O’Mahony in their minimalist set and costumes jump seamlessly from one character to another capturing the darkness and psychological depths of Macbeth.

The company of two engage the audience from the stage as in clapping at the making of Duncan’s son Malcolm as his successor. In turn members of the audience become messengers are spotlit to become Messengers reading out their missives, Fleance and the thanes who have come to accompany their King Duncan and then to celebrate the crowning of Macbeth.

The third presence of the productions are the remarkable sound effects and lighting, by the late Ashley Bale and Matt Eatonchange, change to enhance the action. Mikle Tweddle’s direction and co-developer of the script is faultless and inspired.

As Macbeth, facing his impending demise, says “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more” However, this production will be heard more and has changed and grown for several years, and will continue to do so as we understand from the very enlightening Q&A with the players after the show. This is a dark pearl of a play and if you get the chance to see it grab tickets and do so.

