A hyperbaric oxygen therapy company wants to install tanks in a former village church.

The 16th century Stanmer Village Church was deconsecrated in 2008, and sold in 2024 to KSD Group, which owns Stanmer House.

Last summer, KSD director Jason Gargan’s plans to change its use to community use were approved – and now therapy company Breathe has submitted new plans to install toilets, a reception and kitchenette.

Its application includes an artists’ impression showing two oxygen tanks where the pew once stood.

The application, written by Studio Hekkel Ltd, says: “The proposals seek to modernise the building in terms of the provision of facilities to support a flexible-use without impacting the existing building fabric.

“The proposal also seeks to make the building more accessible. This proposal would maintain the historic building fabric whilst facilitating a more flexible use which would ultimately safeguard the future of the building and ensuring occupancy.

“This will also significantly benefit the existing community and be in line with the wider regeneration masterplanning works across the Stanmer Estate.”

The application says Breathe would use the space as a community space not a luxury commercial spa, to host public health talks, support groups, breathwork classes and youth workshops.

A similar application was rejected by the South Downs National Park on the basis it would cause “significant harm” to the interior of the listed building

This followed objections from statutory consultees including the Sussex Gardens Trust and Historic Buildings and Places which described the plans as “insensitive”, “brutal” and “clumsy”.

