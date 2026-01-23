Two sisters have asked councillors to allow them to keep a street trader’s licence for their family’s burger van business, started by their parents more than 40 years ago.

Ragan Newton and Jade Vallance want Brighton and Hove City Council to transfer their late father James McCue’s licence so that they can keep running the burger van in Clarence Square, outside Churchill Square shopping centre.

After their father died, the council allowed Mrs Newton and Mrs Vallance to keep trading on the old licence while they awaited a decision.

Council policy does not usually permit a street trader’s licence to be transferred so their application went before a licensing panel of three councillors – David McGregor, Sam Parrott and Kerry Pickett – yesterday (Thursday 22 January).

At a hearing at Hove Town Hall, the councillors were told that there was a waiting list, with other vendors hoping to take on the pitch where Mr McCue started trading in 1982 – one of just five such pitches.

The licence permits the sale of hot food and drink from outside the Prince of Wales pub.

Other food stands in Churchill Square are on the shopping centre’s land and are not covered by the council’s licensing regime.

At the licensing panel hearing, the councillors were told that there had never been any issues or complaints about the van and the family had always paid their pitch fees in full and on time. The business also had a five-star food hygiene rating.

Mrs Newton said that over the years the family had adapted its offer to meet demand, including selling fruit and vegetables, Christmas wrapping paper and mobile phone accessories.

For the past 10 to 15 years, they had focused on food sales – burgers and hot dogs.

She said: “I understand it has become a desirable pitch and I understand why people put themselves on the waiting list.

“In our view, it’s become desirable because over 40 years we’ve built it and established it.

“If someone else were to take over, it doesn’t necessarily mean they can have overnight success.”

Mrs Vallance said that the business used local suppliers who, along with staff, were worried about the business’s future if they were not permitted to keep the licence.

She said: “Even though this is our family legacy, we want to make sure the business is ethical and we’re offering social value to Brighton.

“Our family are from Brighton. My Dad was born in Brighton. My Mum was. Our business has always been here. And we want to make this something that continues but also changes and adapts to the modern world.”

The panel retired to make its decision which should be made public within five working days.