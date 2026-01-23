Parents are fed up with frequent changes to school admissions rules, want more time for them to bed in before further changes – and asked for clearer evidence to justify the council’s proposals.

They were responding to the latest revisions put forward by Brighton and Hove City Council which is under a legal duty to consult whenever it plans to amend the criteria.

Consultation fatigue could also have set in, with only 38 people in total going along to five public meetings.

Just two people turned up to one of the meetings, about a proposal to reduce the intake at Downs Junior School, in Ditchling Road, Brighton.

And no one at all turned up for a meeting about a similar proposal at Rudyard Kipling Primary School, in Chalkland Rise, Woodingdean.

A report to the full council said: “General comments on the consultation proposals highlighted dissatisfaction with the ongoing and frequent changes to school admission arrangements and a lack of clear data and impact modelling to justify the proposals.

“There was also a call for the council to pause any further changes and allow time to assess the impact of changes made for 2025 and 2026 before introducing further changes.”

The main proposals would cut the intake – or published admission number (PAN) – at Downs Junior School from 128 to 96 and at Rudyard Kipling from 45 to 30 for children starting in September 2027.

The other main change would affect secondary schools, extending the sibling link priority to schools outside a child’s catchment area.

The proposals are due to be decided at a meeting of the full council at Hove Town Hall next Thursday (29 January).

The most recent changes to have taken effect allocated out-of-area secondary school places for 5 per cent of the children in catchments areas with just one school. Children eligible for free school meals were also given greater priority.

This improved the chances of poorer children from places such as Portslade and East Brighton gaining a place at the three most popular schools, Dorothy Stringer, Varndean and Blatchington Mill.

The change affected pupils applying to start secondary school in September this year – as did a change to the catchment areas for Longhill in the east and Stringer and Varndean.

Many more parents took part in the consultations that started a year earlier, in the autumn of 2024, with sharp divisions and strongly held views for and against the changes.

The effects of those changes are not yet public. Those applying for a Year 7 place in September should learn the outcome on national offer day for secondary schools, Monday 2 March.

The report to the full council said that 32 children in the Patcham High School catchment and 20 in the Dorothy Stringer and Varndean catchment might not be offered a place at their local school on national offer day.

The council said that places often became available after the initial allocation but before the school year had started.

It also said that the schools adjudicator had said that there was no requirement for a catchment to take every pupil living in the area.

One other proposed change would require parents wanting their child to be reallocated to a school other than the one offered to actively to request this. At the moment, they are added to a waiting list or reallocation pool automatically.

The full council is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4.30pm next Thursday (29 January). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.