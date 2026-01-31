Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Everton 1

A second-half goal by Pascal Gross gave Brighton fans hope against Everton at the Amex today (Saturday 31 January).

A Kaoru Mitoma goal then doubled Albion’s lead but, after a video review, was ruled out for offside in the build up.

Still, with six minutes of stoppage time signalled, victory was within sight until – in the seventh minute – Everton forward Beto pounced on a loose rebound in the box to level the score.

Two minutes later, it was all over, with Albion once again having conceded a crucial late goal, as they did against Fulham last Saturday.

Brighton fans were preparing to celebrate only their second Premier League win since the start of the year, thanks to Gross’s first goal since his return from Borussia Dortmund.

But for the second week running, a goal in added time changed the result. This time, Bart Verbruggen was unable to hold on to Jake O’Brien’s shot and Beto was on hand to deprive Brighton of a win.

Before kick-off at the Amex, there was a minute’s applause in memory of Brighton women’s coach Rado Vidosic, who died from cancer aged 64 on Tuesday (27 January).

Once the match was under way, Gross shot from close-range but it deflected out of play while Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stopped a backheel from Danny Welbeck as Albion started with energy.

Albion almost exploited a poor pass from Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after 18 minutes. Kaoru Mitoma burst into the box, after a one-two with Welbeck, but his attempt went just the wrong side of the right post.

David Moyes’s side showed more purpose after the break and Dewsbury-Hall came close after 51 minutes, sending a low ball wide of the post.

And the visitors could and perhaps should have broken the deadlock 15 minutes later.

After a poor pass from Carlos Baleba, Thierno Barry surged down the left wing and squared the ball, but Verbruggen was equal to Dewsbury-Hall’s effort.

Brighton came under intense pressure and had another close shave as Toffees captain James Tarkowski almost scored with a header.

Albion ‘s resilience under fire paid off with 73 minutes on the clock. Yasin Ayari sent in a low cross from the right and Charalampos Kostoulas, on as a substitute, stepped over the ball.

Gross, level with the penalty sport, was well-placed to capitalise and fired the ball home into the bottom left corner.

Mitoma made it two before the video assistant referee’s intervention ruled out his goal. Even so, Brighton appeared to have done enough as six minutes of added time was signalled.

In what should have been the dying seconds, James Milner came on for Gross and, with just seconds left, Verbruggen spilt a blast from O’Brien and Beto pounced.