Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has handed another start to two teenagers as the Seagulls face Liverpool at Anfield in the FA Cup this evening (Saturday 14 February).

Charalampos Kostoulas, 18, is down to start up front, with Harry Howell, 17, in midfield for the fourth-round tie which is due to kick off at 8pm.

And 20-year-old Jack Hinshelwood keeps his place after a crucial own goal at the end of the Premier League match at Aston Villa on Wednesday (11 February).

Carlos Baleba is handed another start, with Pascal Gross and Diego Gomez also in the Albion midfield.

The veteran former Liverpool midfielder James Milner is on the bench for Brighton, alongside Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh and Maxim De Cuyper.

Mats Wieffer has also been named among the subs, as have Georginio Rutter, Olivier Boscagli and Bart Verbruggen.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has named a starting XI that includes former Seagull and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Hürzeler told the pre-match press conference: “Yasin Ayari is still missing. He is doing rehab but he’s getting closer. We expect him to be back soon.”

Albion beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in the third round – a highlight in a patchy run of form.

And Liverpool have won four of their past five matches against Albion in all competitions, losing one. The Reds won 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League earlier this season.

But older fans will remember Brighton’s victory over Liverpool in 1983 on the way to the final and hope that they can pull it off again.