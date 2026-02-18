Ahead of their final tour as Cabaret Voltaire, Stephen ‘Mal’ Mallinder and Chris Watson have announced details of a live album, ‘But What Time Is It Really?’, due to be released on 24th April 2026 via Memetune.

The album – which will be available on vinyl and CD via the band’s webstore and on the 2026 tour – was recorded during last year’s jubilant sold-out UK tour, which included a date here in Brighton – Review HERE.

Marking 50 years since the live launch of one of Britain’s most influential electronic bands (at the Sheffield Students Union Refectory on 13 May 1975), Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson were joined by Eric Random and Oliver Harrap for an eagerly anticipated and long-awaited tour.

Listen to ‘Nag Nag Nag’ live HERE.

‘But What Time Is It Really?’ perfectly captures the mood of the UK dates. Fans travelled across the world to see the band present new arrangements of classic Cabs tracks such as ‘Sensoria’, ‘Crackdown’, ‘Do Right’ and ‘Spies in the Wires’ alongside ‘Tinsley Viaduct’, a contemporary piece of musique concrète composed by Chris Watson. The album was engineered and mixed by Benge, recorded by Joe Peat, mastered by James Trevasus with artwork by Dan Conway and Paul Burgess, based on Conway’s live visuals on the tour.

Says Chris Watson, “This record captures the powerful essence of contemporary live performance and establishes a visceral connection to the history of the band.”

Stephen Mallinder goes on to say, “It was an opportunity to capture the shows as a unique moment in time but also give people the opportunity to have a memento. Something that presented sounds and music, with respect to Richard’s memory, that also transcended time.”

News of the album is accompanied today by details of the final North American tour that will round off a series of dates that start this week in Norwich. The North American tour will see the band on the West Coast in May, returning to the East Coast in September. Support across the dates will come from I Speak Machine, and ISM’s Tara Busch will stand in for Chris Watson.

Tara Busch says, “Cabaret Voltaire have always been a huge influence on ISM – the grit, the raw electricity, not to mention their visuals and art direction – and it’s truly thrilling to be supporting them in the US. I’m also very excited to be standing in for Chris Watson on synths & samples. I relish this as someone that loves performing and getting a deeper, “nerdier” look at how sounds and songs are created and executed live by bands I love – and Cabaret Voltaire is as good as it gets!”

Composer, producer, and performance artist Elizabeth Bernholz, aka Gazelle Twin, will be special guest across the UK tour in October: “Pinch me. Go on. I’m feeling excessively lucky at the prospect of touring with Cabaret Voltaire in 2026. They are electronic music pioneers, but also the loveliest, kindest folk in music that I could ever hope to share the stage with.”

Cabaret Voltaire final set of live concert dates:

7 October – Dublin, The Academy

8 October – Belfast, Limelight

10 October – Birmingham, Town Hall*

11 October – Liverpool, Arts Club*

13 October – Nottingham, Rock City*

14 October – Cardiff, The Globe*

15 October – Bath, Forum*

17 October – Newcastle, Boiler Shop*

18 October – Glasgow, Barrowland*

19 October – Manchester, Albert Hall*

21 October – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion*

22 October – London, Roundhouse*

25 October – Sheffield, Octagon*

(* = support from Gazelle Twin)

In the current climate of social turmoil and political manipulation, the prescient work of Cabaret Voltaire continues to be necessary. The sounds, words, images and films of the band still resonate loudly, continuing to challenge the status quo.

The events in 2026 will curate this essential work and to acknowledge the timeless energy and to mark the continuing significance and power of what Cabaret Voltaire achieved. Original members Chris Watson and Stephen Mallinder are committed to stay true to the enduring vision of Cabaret Voltaire. The performance will cover the arc of their formidable output – from early experiments, and the first Rough Trade / Factory releases, through the band’s Doublevision video label and into the work with renowned producers such as Adrian Sherwood and Marshall Jefferson.

‘But What Time Is It Really?’ on CD from 24th April and on vinyl from 22nd May via the Cabaret Voltaire store, as well as across the band’s final tour dates.

Pre-order HERE.

Cabaret Voltaire ‘But What Time Is It Really?’ tracklisting (cat # MEME26):

CD version:

‘24-24’

‘Animation’

‘Why Kill Time (When You Can Kill Yourself)’

‘Tinsley Viaduct’

‘The Set-up’

‘Landslide’

‘Crackdown’

‘Spies in the Wires’

‘Just Fascination’

‘Taxi Music’

‘Yashar’

‘Sex Money Freaks’

‘Easy Life’

‘Do Right’

‘Nag Nag Nag’

‘Sensoria’

VINYL edition:

Side One:

‘The Set-up’

‘Spies in the Wires’

‘Just Fascination’

‘Crackdown’

‘Tinsley Viaduct’

Side Two:

‘Yashar’

‘Sex Money Freaks’

‘Easy Life’

‘Do Right’

‘Nag Nag Nag’

www.instagram.com/cabaretvoltaireband

www.gazelletwin.com