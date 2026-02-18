A man has been arrested for perverting the course of justice as part of a lengthy investigation into sabotage and intimidation at Cityclean.

The 47-year-old from Brighton has since been released on bail while enquiries continue. He is the second person to be arrested as part of two-year investigation.

Sussex Police launched Operation Senate in early 2024 after reports of criminal damage, arson, threats and harassment at the council’s waste collection service were made.

Most dated from 2023 and 2024 – but Brighton and Hove City Council said incidents ramped up again in 2025 after changes to the service, including dumping the name Cityclean, were made.

In the first year, just one person was charged. Then GMB rep Dave Russell pleaded not guilty to possessing a samurai sword at the Hollingdean depot.

The CPS dropped the charge before the trial could take place because of “evidential weaknesses” – but a subsequent review found this was the wrong decision and a conviction would still have been a realistic possibility. Russell maintains his innocence.

The second arrest was made in November last year. It’s not clear what allegation it relates to.

One offence reported last year was in connection with compost that caught fire after a lorry defect meant it could not be tipped. Other allegations include earlier instances of alleged lorry sabotage.

Anyone with information relating to the police investigation is asked to report online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Senate. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.