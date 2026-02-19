Brighton and Hove City Council is expected to put up council tax by 4.99 per cent next week when the budget is up for debate.

The Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey said that the proposed increase was necessary to put the council on a sustainable financial footing.

The decision is due to be made at a meeting of the full council, known as the annual budget council, at a meeting at Hove Town Hall on Thursday 26 February.

An increase of 2 per cent will be earmarked to go towards the burgeoning cost of providing adult social care while a rise of 2.99 per cent will support other services.

Together, the two parts of the increase amount to 4.99 per cent or just shy of £2 a week for a typical band D property.

More than 96,000 properties are expected to pay council tax next year, generating about £210 million towards the council’s £1 billion budget.

Councillor Sankey told cabinet colleagues last week said that the council was “determined to remain sustainable” but faced the same pressures as other councils across the country.

She said: “This is our council plan in financial form, targeting investment where it matters most, tackling homelessness and inequality, driving climate action and improving neighbourhood services.

“The challenge is real. We began this process with a £25 million (budget) gap next year and over £80 million across the medium term (the next three years).

“Our reserves remain among the lowest of any unitary authority so returning to financial sustainability is our number one priority.

“We’re delivering £12.4 million in savings and launching a transformation programme to close the medium-term gap through reducing temporary accommodation costs, managing social care demand, increasing our income as a council and investing in digital and service redesign.”

Councillor Sankey defended the request to the government for £15 million in “exceptional financial support” – or an “emergency bailout”, according to the Local Government Association.

She said that it was not extra funding but would give the council the flexibility to protect services and build reserves.

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that it is a “sad time for local government” as she recalled happier times when she worked in the sector in the 1980s and 90s, a time of youth clubs and open libraries.

Councillor Shanks said: “Things have been dire obviously since the austerity of 2010 but we all thought that Labour would bring a change. It’s what they stood for – change.

“However, now Brighton and Hove plans to borrow £15 million – and a record number of councils do the same.

“The council is paying an average of £1 in every £5 of serviced debt to the Public Works Loan Board which is actually the Treasury.

“It’s a ridiculous system. The government makes money out of lending money to local government to fund public services.”

The annual budget council meeting is due to take place at Hove Town Hall at 4.30pm on Thursday 26 February. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.