A former Labour councillor who quit the council after being expelled by Labour has apparently now joined the Tories.

Chandni Mistry was pictured taking a selfie with Robert Jenrick in a post the Conservative leadership posted on Twitter this week, captioned: “I’ve been meeting @Conservatives members across our great nation.”

It was taken on Wednesday when Mr Jenrick addressed a meeting of the Richmond Park Conservatives.

She provoked anger amongst Brighton residents by only turning up for one council meeting in the six months after she was suspended by Labour over claims she didn’t live in Brighton – the minimum required to avoid their seats automatically being vacated.

She and her mother Bharti Gajjar, who was also suspended and subsequently expelled, claimed the full allowance for that period.

When they were first suspended, websites set up advertising Ms Gajjar’s bid to become the Labour candidate in two constituencies – South Derbyshire and Morecambe and Lunesdale – came to light. She was not selected for either seat.

In June, the far-left Workers Party of Great Britain announced it had selected Chandni’s brother Brijesh BM Gajjar as its candidate for Leicester West. He withdrew from the race soon afterwards.

Meanwhile, all three are still facing charges brought by Mr Gajjar’s wife Sumeesha Jaswal in India under its Domestic Violence Act, which Brighton and Hove News understands involves allegations of marriage fraud and abandonment.

The case is currently stalled as the court has not had any contact from the Gajjars. The latest published update is that it is trying to contact them via the UK embassy.

Brighton and Hove News contacted Ms Mistry’s lawyer Axel Landin from Bindmans in relation to this story, and asked if she wanted to respond to the allegations before the court in India.

He said: “We do not propose to put the allegations regarding matters in India to our client, since we understand that this concerns an extortion attempt, which is a matter for the Indian legal system.

“You are no doubt aware of the ongoing issues with widespread abuse of section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which has been highlighted by the Indian judiciary. In light of this, it would not be legally proper, or appropriate, for us to put these matters to our client.”