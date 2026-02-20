A Brighton man is bringing the area’s haunted and, at times, brutal past to life with a series of short films called Ghost Stories: Uncovered.

The first episode, fronted by Jason Mannix, a human resources expert and former Latest TV presenter, delves into ghostly goings on at the Camelford Arms, a Kemp Town pub forever tied to one of Brighton’s most disturbing crimes.

The episode tells the story of Celia Bashford who was murdered almost 200 years ago just off Edward Street and part of whose remains were found behind the Camelford pub, formerly the White Horse, in Camelford Street.

In just a few weeks, the 24-minute episode has had more than 30,000 views on YouTube.

Comments so far have included, “brilliantly narrated and researched” and “the way you combine all the information, historical and paranormal, is very refreshing.”



Another commenter said: “You got me in the first 60 seconds when you said, ‘I won’t be asking is anybody there?’ Well-made film. Your presenting style is excellent.”

Mr Mannix interviews Tony Groom, one of the owners of the Camelford Arms, where spirits aren’t only on the drinks menu. It opens the way to telling the story of a woman who was abused in life and death …

And the story of the man who won her heart, betrayed her and took her life, John Holloway, a petty criminal known for drinking, gambling and chasing women.

After the success of the first show – and with thousands already subscribing to the channel – more episodes are promised.

Mr Mannix reached out, saying: “If you’ve had experiences, we’d love to hear about them.”

Last year, he won plaudits in a very different field for More Than A Pronoun, a documentary on the experiences, acceptance and inclusivity of trans and non-binary people in the workplace.

At a time when the issue was proving divisive – and occupying the minds of Supreme Court judges – he brought a warm-hearted and commonsense approach to the subject.

More Than A Pronoun was given its premiere at the Theatre Royal, Brighton, last April and broadcast on Latest TV in the summer. It has since been screened around the country.

Mr Mannix, who has been the human resources director of the Brighton Pier Group for more than 20 years, now also runs Mannix HR.

With the first episode of Ghost Stories: Uncovered, he has a growing audience waiting for more haunting tales from across Sussex – and they won’t be disappointed.

He said: “We are doing five more this season and, in between, Short Haunts – one a week for our subscribers.”

And there’s another unseen presence at work on the show – director Nathan Croft, of One Studio Pictures. He said: “If you or your business have a ghost story of your own and would like to take part in an episode, we’d love to hear your story.”

For a link to Ghost Stories: Uncovered, click here.