DJANK + WREX + ALY + DOGVIOLET – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 19.2.26

REVOLT’s latest Palestine medical aid fundraising night at The Hope & Ruin unfolded as a neatly escalating bill, each band widening the emotional and sonic range before Djank’s headliners pulled everything into their own strange, shape‑shifting universe. Across four sharply contrasting sets, the through‑line was intensity delivered in entirely different dialects.

Djank

Djank’s headline set showed how far genre‑mixing can go when it becomes the engine of the songwriting rather than a stylistic afterthought. Their sound drew on folk, midwest emo and 90s pop amongst others, but each influence was absorbed into something distinctly their own. Nothing followed a straight line: structures folded into other structures; verses splintered into unexpected detours with sudden bursts of noise. Far more than the usual loud‑quiet‑loud formula. Through it all, the vocal interplay, whether Taylor and Joni trading lines, slipping into duets or opening into harmonies, kept the experimentation grounded in something human and immediate.

Djank eased in with ‘O Say Can You See’, drifting from soundcheck haze into a stark, haunting opener, Taylor’s folk‑tinged vocal rising into something almost chant‑like while Olly coaxed eerie textures from his guitar with a violin bow. ‘I Got A Gun’ pushed deeper into unsettling territory, its tambourine shakes, dual vocals and sudden noise bursts giving it a ritualistic edge. ‘Dudley’ shifted from a rock‑leaning surge into a lone acoustic narrative, while quieter pieces like ‘Robbing 5 Point’ and ‘Limits’ bloomed beautifully. Closing song ‘Bad Boys Go To Heaven’ grew from a bare acoustic opening into something jagged and explosive, its soft‑to‑shouted vocal shifts showing how Djank build tension from the inside out. A very special, enthralling and totally unique set from a very special band.

Djank:

Taylor – vocals, guitar

Olly – guitar

Joni – guitar, backing vocals

Danny – bass

Caius – drums

Djank setlist:

‘O Say Can You See’ (unreleased)

‘I Got A Gun’ (unreleased)

‘Dudley’ (unreleased)

‘Shooters’ (unreleased)

‘Ohio’ (unreleased)

‘Robbing 5 Point’ (from 2025 ‘Pooshka’ EP)

‘Limits’ (unreleased)

‘Bad Boys Go To Heaven’ (from 2025 ‘Pooshka’ EP)

linktr.ee/djank_asf

Dogviolet

Dogviolet opened the night in a haze of ethereal grunge, their sound shifting from brooding goth weight to dream‑gaze shimmer as their set developed. What held everything together was vocalist Naz, whose simmering, razor‑focused delivery cut through the band’s dissonant guitars and weaving rhythms. Her voice moved from stark spoken word to full‑bodied roar, carrying a measured anger reminiscent of Heartworms or Nadine Shah.

Opening with ‘Fig Leaves’, Dogviolet emerged from a haunting, atmospheric intro before Naz’s commanding vocals took hold. ‘Black Walnut’ hit harder, its political frustration sharpened by her delivery, while ‘Dandelion’ offered a sweeter contrast with delicately intertwined bass and guitar. ‘Violets’ leaned into a catchy, dark‑edged post‑punk pulse, and the dreamier textures of ‘Now’ and ‘Daisy Crowns’ deepened the mood. ‘Daughter’ closed the set with heavier, dance‑leaning rhythms that had the crowd clapping along. It was a very captivating and entertaining start to the night.

Dogviolet:

Naz Toorabally – vocals, guitar

Ella Patenall – lead guitar

Lauren Allpress – drums

Margot Cintract – bass

Dogviolet setlist:

‘Fig Leaves’ (unreleased)

‘Interlude’ (unreleased)

‘Black Walnut’ (unreleased)

‘Dandelion’ (unreleased)

‘Violets’ (a 2025 single release)

‘Now’ (a 2025 single release)

‘Daisy Crowns’ (unreleased)

‘Daughter’ (from 2024 ‘Messages’ EP)

linktr.ee/dogvioletband

ALY

ALY shifted the atmosphere with melodic brightness, channeling 90s rooted indie rock through a warm indie pop lens. Originally from Greece and now based in Brighton, singer Alex led the set with an easy charm and a voice capable of shifting from soft storytelling to full, room‑filling power. Clean guitar lines and breezy melodies gave the performance a lighter touch that contrasted nicely with the heavier acts on the bill.

‘Tell Me A Lie’ opened with a laid‑back, cheerful sway. ‘Crying Over Spilt Milk’ began in intimate, reflective mode before Alex’s soaring vocals lifted the song skyward. A standout moment came with the cover of ‘Teardrop’, where her range and control felt effortless. The tempo picked up again on the alt‑country‑leaning ‘Rich Man’, before closer ‘Killing Time’ shifted into playful, then unexpectedly alt-rock territory. A lively finish to a very charming set.

ALY:

Alex – vocals, guitar

Daphne – drums

Lewis – guitar

Gary – bass

ALY setlist:

‘Tell Me A Lie’ (unreleased)

‘Within A Circle’ (unreleased)

‘Crying Over Spilt Milk’ (unreleased)

‘Car Conversations’ (unreleased)

‘Teardrop’ (a Massive Attack cover)

‘Rich Man’ (unreleased)

‘Killing Time’ (unreleased)

linktr.ee/alymusic_

Wrex

WREX snapped the room into a higher gear with their electro‑charged alt‑rock, the Brighton duo fusing muscular riffs, punk‑leaning urgency and an anthemic streak. Heavy but never blunt, their sound carried a real emotional lift, the kind that invites you to shout along and leave whatever’s weighing you down at the door. Mae embodied that intention physically, covering every inch of the stage, leaping from ledges and singing directly into the faces of the front row with engaging, high‑voltage presence.

Opening track ‘S.A.D.’ set a blistering pace. New single ‘Paranoia’ swung between softer reflection and explosive rock, while ‘Recovery’ saw Mae vault from the stage edge mid‑song. With guitarist George performing from the back of the room for the next two songs, the set became a thrilling split‑focus spectacle. ‘Heaven’s Gate’ added a synth‑tinged twist before closer ‘Paradise’ delivered a fast, loud, no‑prisoners finale. They easily fulfilled their promise to let everyone forget life for a while and just enjoy themselves.

Wrex:

Mae Seaton – vocals

George Donoghue — guitar, vocals

Wrex setlist:

‘S.A.D.’ (from 2024 ‘This Hell Goes A Long Way Down’ EP)

‘Consume’ (a 2026 single release)

‘Paranoia’ (unreleased)

‘Recovery’ (a 2023 single release)

‘111’ (unreleased)

‘This Hell Goes A Long Way Down’ (from 2024 ‘This Hell Goes A Long Way Down’ EP)

‘Heaven’s Gate’ (from 2024 ‘This Hell Goes A Long Way Down’ EP)

‘Take A Walk’ (from 2024 ‘This Hell Goes A Long Way Down’ EP)

‘Paradise’ (from 2022 ‘Paradise’ EP)

wearewrex.com

REVOLT transforms Brighton venues into spaces of solidarity, amplifying emerging artists to raise crucial funds for medical and healthcare relief in Palestine. For more events from REVOLT click HERE.