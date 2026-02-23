Margarita Month is back at Wahaca, and this year the popular Mexican restaurant in Brighton is leaning into bold flavours with two limited-edition cocktails designed to shake things up a bit.

Running until 24th March, the headline new arrival is the Hot Honey & Pickle Margarita – a punchy collaboration with food writer Ben Lippett and his Dr Sting’s Hot Honey. Made with Gran Centenario tequila, pickle juice, jalapeño and fresh lime, it’s finished with a Tajín rim and gherkin garnish. Savoury, spicy and unapologetically briny, it’s a playful twist on the classic that’s likely to divide opinion – and win fans.

There’s also a sweeter seasonal option in the Rhubarbarita, combining freshly juiced Yorkshire rhubarb with tequila and a rim dusted with crushed Rhubarb & Custard sweets for a sharp but nostalgic finish.

Wahaca’s co-founder Mark Selby, said: “Margaritas are one of the most marvellously Mexican drinks there are – vibrant, sociable and endlessly adaptable. Our classic Margaritas remain at the heart of our drinks menu but Margarita Month gives us the chance to have some fun with flavour, champion quality ingredients and celebrate a cocktail that’s always at the focal point of good times around the table.”

Alongside the new cocktails, Wahaca is running its in-restaurant ‘Roll A Lime’ game throughout Margarita Month, offering tables the chance to win a free round of Margaritas – classic, picante or alcohol-free – if luck is on their side.

I’ll be reviewing the new Margaritas later this week. If you like your cocktails with a cheeky humour and a bit of bite, this one’s worth a look.

Details

Dates: Through to 24th March

Venue: Wahaca, 160 – 161 North St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1EZ

