An application to build a three-bedroom house in the garden of an existing home is recommended for approval next week.

Members of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee are advised to be “minded to grant” the application to build on land beside 80 Overhill Drive, Patcham, at a meeting next Wednesday (4 March).

The application by Susan Tanner is for a detached three-bedroom house on the plot, with the existing garage removed and parking created for both properties.

Seven people have objected to the plans, raising concerns about parking, traffic and loss of privacy.

The site is next to a twitten which provides access to Patcham Infant School.

None of the objectors’ identities is available because, unlike most other local authorities, Brighton and Hove City Council redacts commenters’ names.

One of the objectors, whose details have been redacted by the council, said: “There is no on-street parking in front of 80 or 80a so no space for a second car or visitors.

“Parking is already an issue and (this) will only exacerbate the problem. Inconsiderate school run parking often blocks access to 78 and 78a. More cars will cause safety hazards.”

Another anonymous objector said: “What has really saddened me is the amount of mature trees and bushes that have been removed to enable this development to take place.

“You talk about tree protection and biodiversity, however, where was the protection to these habitats and wildlife when you were mercilessly ripping down trees.”

An updated ecology and biodiversity net gain report added to the application in January, said the majority of trees were “ornamental conifers” with a couple of larger lilac and elder shrubs.

The statement said: “The loss of vegetated garden habitat associated with the development of the new dwelling has been partially offset with the use of a green roof.

“However, there remains an increase in hardstanding required for access and parking associated with the new dwelling.

“Trees have been removed from the garden which has resulted in a loss of medium distinctiveness habitat which will need to be offset through delivery off-site.”

The council’s arboriculturalist Paul Davey said that any off-site replacement trees should be in place before groundwork begins.

The council’s Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (4 March). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.