Labour has come under fire over its plans for a toilet tax again after reversing a decision to start charging people to use five public toilets on Brighton and Hove seafront.

The U-turn comes less than a week after the party voted for a 50p fee when setting the budget for Brighton and Hove City Council for 2026-27.

The measure was expected to generate income totalling £70,000 but was criticised during the scrutiny process before the budget meeting last Thursday (26 February) when the proposal was voted through.

The 50p charge was approved for five seafront toilets – Dalton’s Bastion, the Colonnade, Shelter Hall and West Pier Arches, in Brighton, and King’s Esplanade, in Hove.

But yesterday (Wednesday 4 March) Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for environmental service and net zero, said that the council would not be bringing in the fee.

Conservative leader Alistair McNair said that the proposal should not have been in the budget in the first place because the sums around the 50p charge, from admin to installation, “did not add up”.

Councillor McNair said: “What other sums don’t add up? What’s the next U-turn? Children’s pedestrian training? I hope so.

“Labour weren’t ‘exploring’ a toilet tax as Councillor Rowkins has stated – it was in the budget which Labour councillors voted for and Conservatives voted against.

“Where will that lost £70,000 projected income from toilet charges come from now? No doubt Labour will now be looking for another service to cut.”

His fellow Conservative councillor Emma Hogan, who works as a doctor, said that the toilet tax would be unfair on people with life-long conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Councillor Hogan said: “If they are able to get out of their homes to enjoy some fresh air, they will plan trips around toilet availability and accessibility. Imagine adding a charge to this.”

The council’s then interim finance chief John Hooton spoke about a Conservative proposal, saying that removing the toilet tax from the budget “will need approval from cabinet or cabinet member”.

The amendment was voted down.

The former Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, criticised the move in an exchange with Councillor Rowkins on Facebook.

Councillor Rowkins said: “We were looking at limiting the charging to visitors only, retaining free access for residents. But it’s just too complex and costly to implement.

“We’ve reopened 13 (soon to be 14), refurbished 9 and switched the winter-only toilets to year-round. Our record on these facilities speaks for itself.”

Mr Russell-Moyle, who has since joined the Greens, replied: “You have now U-turned after, as I said, a community campaign from many which … included Greens, as well as Independents and Tories.

“It is you turning this into a them-and-us attack which is a real shame.

“Maybe you never really planned to start charging and it was all a sham. Maybe you changed your mind after the campaign. Or maybe you are slightly running scared because your party nationally has become so toxic.”

Independent councillor Peter Atkinson abstained from the budget vote over the toilet charging proposal which he said would prove “hugely unpopular”.

Councillor Atkinson said: “The ‘equality impact assessment’ on this proposal focuses mainly on young and disabled people. But, as has been mentioned by groups such as the Older People’s Council, this will hit elderly people just as much.”

The week before the budget meeting, at the Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Thursday 19 February, Youth Council member Jasmine Oquosa-Withers said that the proposal would affect people with protected characteristics during pregnancy, menopause and menstrual periods.

Older People’s Council representative Bernadette Kent asked what the council thought it was doing by introducing such a charge.

At the time, the Labour deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor said that the proposals would be limited to “high-volume” city centre toilets, adding that the council would look into a residents’ pass.

He also noted that the business case had not been fully worked up as the council looked at every option to shore up its challenging financial position.

The budget has to be passed at a meeting of the full council by law.

Yesterday, the council was asked why part of the budget was changed within days of the vote held in public rather than at the meeting.

It was also asked when the decision was made to U-turn on the toilet tax, who signed it off and where the money would be found to plug the £70,000 gap.

The council had not responded by the time of publication.