Brighton Marina has applied for another dredging licence after its previous one was withdrawn following a legal bid by Sussex Wildlife Trust.

Premier Marinas, which runs the marina, was granted a ten-year licence by the government’ Marine Management Organisation (MMO) last year, but this was cancelled in November after the trust launched a judicial review which the MMO did not defend.

It said this was because it had not considered how the environmental impact of disposing of one million tonnes of sediment from the harbour entrance off Rottingdean could be minimised.

Premier is now applying for a one-year licence, which is says is essential to keep the marina open. It says this interim application will give it time to come up with a longer-term solution.

Katie Sullivan, spokesperson for Brighton Marina, says: “I’ve been part of the Brighton Marina community for many years, and I understand why people care deeply about our coastline and marine environment – I do too.

“As Harbour Authority, we have a legal duty to maintain safe navigational access to the marina.

“Maintenance dredging isn’t optional; it’s essential to ensuring vessels can enter and leave safely, and to ensure the marina continues to support local jobs and businesses.

“This is a long-established, tightly regulated activity. The material is tested, monitored and subject to strict licence conditions. I know there has been a lot of discussion, and some misinformation, about sediment dispersal at Rottingdean.

“That’s why it’s so important that the debate is based on evidence.

“We are committed to working constructively with the regulator. We are mindful of local concerns particularly around the dispersal operation, and our goal is to protect the environment while safeguarding the future of Brighton Marina and the people who rely on it, using the best available evidence.”

Premier says the sediment is tested before being deposited at Rottingdean, and this has been the case for decades. It says if the marina was not there, much of the material would end up in the same place because of coastal drift.

Sussex Wildlife Trust’s Head of Conservation, Laura Brook, said: “We have yet to fully examine the detail of the application or the accompanying environmental information but we will be scrutinising this over the coming weeks.

“We intend to submit a robust formal response during the public consultation period.

“While we recognise the need to dredge Brighton Marina, we do not support the disposal of dredged sediment within the Marine Conservation Zone.

“These areas exist for a reason: they are meant to safeguard precious marine wildlife and the fragile habitats that support it.

“Sussex Wildlife Trust is unwavering in its commitment to protecting Marine Conservation Zones and the biodiversity within them from damaging activities.”

A 28-day public consultation on the licence application is due to begin today and should be available here.